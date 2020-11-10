Births
ALLEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 26, 2020, to Amie Dillen and Anthony Allen, Watertown, a son Phoenix Joseph Kyle.
BARTHOLOMEW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22,2020, to Adriana and Jonathan Bartholomew, Sackets Harbor, a daughter Emma Sophia.
BATSFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 24, 2020, to Brooklynn Batsford, Watertown, a son Bentley Joseph.
CARR — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Sept. 24, 2020, to Andrew Carr and Caitlyn Besaw, Lisbon, a son, Berkley Frank.
CHAMPAGNE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 27, 2020, to Abigail and Benjamin Champagne, Evans Mills, a daughter Braelynn Wray.
DOYLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 25, 2020, to Mindy Barrett and Lawrence Doyle, a son Raphael Alexander.
FENNELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2020, to Roxann and Kyle Fennell, Redwood, a daughter Kylee Mae.
FIASCHETTI — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 29, 2020, to James and Carolyn Fiashetti, Watertown, a son, Sawyer Alexander James.
FULTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2020, to Leah and Andrew Fults, Sandy Creek, a son Brett Michael.
GAITAIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 24, 2020, to Adrianna and Tony Gaitain, Watertown, a son Tony Emiliano.
GENTER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 27, 2020, to Joshua and Brooke Genter, Lowville, a daughter, Amelia Elizabeth.
HAMMOND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 26, 2020, to Casie and Joel Hammond, Fort Drum, a daughter Eleanor May.
JACKSON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 29, 2020, to Tori Rushlow and Torrey Jackson, Massena, a son, Troyston.
KIRKEY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 26, 2020, to Sonica Snyder and Andrew Kirkey, a son, Andrew Lee Jr.
MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 20, 2020, to Lucie Miller, Watertown, a son Zephyr Colin.
NICHOLSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2020, to Araceli and James Nicholson, Three Mile Bay, a son Alan James.
PERRY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 3, 2020, to Courtney and Derek Perry, Stockholm, a daughter, Bailee.
PETERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 20, 2020, to Maya and Tyler Peterson, Watertown, a daughter Mila Florence.
REISWIG — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 25, 2020, to Simeon and Mariah Reiswig, Fort Drum, a daughter, Nava Jade.
SCOTT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 23, 2020, to Carly Catanzaro and Darin Scott, Watertown, a daughter Lenora Josephine.
SEGUIN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 28, 2020, to Korissa Sequin, Richville, a daughter, stella Susan.
THYR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2020, to Stephanie and Garrett Thyr, Evans Mills, twin daughters, Katherine Nicole and Adeline Pearl.
VIRKLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2020, to Katherine and Daniel Virkler, Croghan, a son Clayton Michael.
YOUNGS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 29, 2020, to Nichole Youngs, Carthage, a son, Cohen Wesley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.