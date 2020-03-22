Births
BAKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2020, to Jayme Segovis and William Baker, Philadelphia, a daughter, Adalynn Rose.
BEAUMONT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 14, 2020, to Tosha and Kyle Beaumont, Watertown, a daughter, Gracee Genevieve.
BIRMINGHAM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 12, 2020, to Brandi and Trysten Birmingham, Evans Mills, a son, Charles Waylon.
BLEAU — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 2, 2020, to Nichole Adderley and Chad Bleau, Watertown, a son, Jackson Bennett.
BRESETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 9, 2020, to Kendra and Donald Bresett, LaFarveville, a son, Bennett Cole.
BUSH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 5, 2020, to Heleina Schaber and Austin Bush, Watertown, a daughter, Shaylee Marie Lynn.
DIOGUARDI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 8, 2020, to Kira Moyer, Mount Morris, a son, Joseph Michael.
FERGUSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 9, 2020, to Brittany Bartholomew and Mark Ferguson, Adams, a daughter, Arya Ann.
GARLOCK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 13, 2020, to Logan and Andrew Garlock, Alexandria Bay, a son, Royal Austin.
GBA-KAMARA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 14, 2020, to Sherry and Ahmed Gba-Kamara Jr., Watertown, a son, Ahmed Abdul III.
GRINNELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 7, 2020, to Alexis Grinnell, Watertown, a son, Prestyn Scott.
HUGHES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 12, 2020, to Hayley and Jeffrey Hughes, Theresa, twin daughters, Sophie Helen and Phoebe Marie.
HUDSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 14, 2020, to Celsey and Justyn Hudson, Carthage, a son, Myles William.
IDZENGA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 6, 2020, to Jenafer and Allen Idzenga Jr., Gouverneur, a daughter, Everest Corleen.
LAW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 12, 2020, to Ashley Crawford and Kenneth Law, Clayton, a son, Kenneth Jacob Jr.
LEDDICK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2020, to Melissa and Donald Leddick, Adwams, a son, Declan Clark.
MAIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2020, to Brooke and Joshua Main, Watertown, a daughter, Willow Bea.
NICHOLS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 8, 2020, to Whitney and Bryant Nichols, Watertown, a son, Gabriel Lawrence.
NICHOLS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 9, 2020, to Shelby Williams, Alexandria Bay, and Logan Nichols, Adams, a son, Westley Austin.
PEARSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2020, to Jamee and Brian Pearson, Dexter, a son, Braeden James.
PERRY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 3, 2020, to Jessie and Devin Perry, Watertown, a son, Beau Riley.
PETRANCHUK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 4, 2020, to Margaret Traufler, Philadelphia, and Barry Petranchuk, Dexter, a daughter, Ivy Mae.
PRATT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 11, 2020, to Julie and Ryan Pratt, Pulaski, a daughter, Mara Gene.
QUILES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 7, 2020, to Chelsea and Sixto Quiles, Watertown, a daughter, Emily Lidia.
QUINN — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 12, 2020, to Hannah Quinn, a son, Odin William.
REVUELTA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 3, 2020, to Chelsea and Raul Revuelta, Fort Drum, a son, Brayden Andrew.
SLIGAR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 7, 2020, to Brianna Bates and Robert Sligar, Carthage, a daughter, Sydnie Elizabeth.
SOLURI-EARL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 6, 2020, to Donna Soluri-Earl and Michael Earl Jr., Watertown, a son, Emmett William Charm.
TROTTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 4, 2020, to Erin and Levi Trotter, Fort Drum, a son, Finley John.
URIBE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 9, 2020, to Rahwa Ghebremedhin and Jancarlos Uribe-Cordero, Adams, a son, Abraham Alexander.
WARNOCK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 10, 2020, to Brittany and Robert Warnock IV, LaFargeville, a son, Noah Jackson.
WRIGHT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 10, 2020, to Andrea and Warren Wright, Theresa, a son, Henry Christopher.
