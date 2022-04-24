Births
LACY — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 12, 2022, to Bryan Lacy and Taylor Girard, Evans Mills, a daughter, Freyja Lenora Rose.
FULTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 10, 2022, to Katie Patterson, Philadelphia, and Andrew Fults, Evans Mills, a daughter, Kimber Grace.
GALLAGHER — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 17, 2022, to David and Olivia Gallagher, LaFargeville, a son, Rollin Thomas.
HERNANDEZ-VANNETTEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 13, 2022, to Joseph and Cheyenne VanNetten, Calcium, a daughter, Sage Marie Christina.
JONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 11, 2022, to Leya Acker-Spencer and Jon Jones, Watertown, a son, Dean Mack.
ORTLIEB — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 14, 2022, to Tanner Ortlieb and Kailyn Hammond, Carthage, April 14, 2022, a son, Maverick James.
ROBINSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 13, 2022, to Michael Robinson II and Lendsey Rogers, Carthage, a son, Easten Colt.
RODRIGUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 9, 2022, to Valerie Hernandez and Noah Rodriguez, Evans Mills, a son, Emilio August.
ROUNDS — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 15, 2022, to Noah Rounds Jr. and Autumn Rivers, Harrisville, a son, Harlow Francis Dean.
