Births
CLARKE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2020, to Marah and Brent Clarke, Alexandria Bay, Beckham Michael.
COMPO — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Sept. 23, 2020, to Jessica and Peter Compo, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Luna Teresa.
CROWE — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 9, 2020, to Carrie and Alexander Crowe, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Caroline Ella.
DENNER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 13, 2020, to Chelsie and Gregory Denner, Ogdensburg, a son, Chase Gregory.
GEISSLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 21, 2020, to Maggie and Trystan Geissler, Fort Drum, a son, Wylder Kolt.
GIRARD — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 29, 2020, to Nicole Richer and Robert Girard III, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Raelynn Jasmine.
GOLOSKI — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 29, 2020, to John Goloski and Lia Call, Theresa, a son, Anthony Chadwick
GRIMSHAW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 28, 2020, to Brock Grimshaw and Kelsey Hogan, Sackets Harbor, a son, Lawrence Shanon.
HAUGLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 19, 2020, to Faina and Chase Haugland, Fort Drum, a son, Edward Graham.
JAMESON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 22, 2020, to Brooklyn Heddleson and Richard Jameson III, Carthage, a son, Carsyn Daniel Gray.
LAJOY — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 12, 2020, to JennaMarie LaJoy and Colin LaJoy, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Cecelia-Rose McKenzee.
LAW — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Sept. 21, 2020, to Nicole Dimock and Robert Law, Richville, a son, Hudson Carl.
MCDOUGALL — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 1, 2020, to Kathryn and Matthew McDougall, Ogdensburg, a son, Emersyn Finn.
MOORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 23, 2020, to Melissa Develder and Jeremy Moore, Watertown, twin daughters, Kali Rose and Eleanor Jane.
NETTO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 20, 2020, to Elizabeth and Michael Netto, Chaumont, a daughter, Hadley Ann.
NOBLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2020, to Summer Putney and Jakob Noble, Watertown, a daughter, Audri Rose.
NORMAN — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Sept. 23, 2020, to Marcy and Ryan Norman, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Molly Lynn.
NORTHRUP — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Nov. 21, 2020, to Angel Northrup, Brasher, a son, Easton Joseph.
RAMIREZ — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 2, 2020, to Jenna Ann Barkley and Ramon Andrews Ramirez Jr., Ogdensburg, a daughter, Cynthia Lynn.
RITCHIE — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 27, 2020, to Ashlyn Foster and Kevin Ritchie, Heuvelton, a daughter, Mila Ann.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 21, 2020, to Stephanie Miller and Corey Smith, Watertown, a son, Parker Matthew.
SNYDER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 1, 2020, to Harley Snyder, Lisbon, a son, Bryson Revelation.
VANORNUM — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Sept. 22, 2020, to Shelbi and Damien Vanornum, Ogdensburg, a son, Ayden Thomas.
WAINWRIGHT — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Nov. 4, 2020, to Natalie Chambers and Levi Wainwright, Heuvelton, a daughter, Clara Maybel.
WALES — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 28, 2020, to Bethany Jane Belmore Wales and Samuel Joseph Wales, Madrid, a son, David Joseph.
