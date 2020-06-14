Births
ADAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 31, 2020, to Danielle and Patrick Adams, Three Mile Bay, a son, Lyam Matthew.
BLANTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 31, 2020, to Catalina and Eric Blanton, Watertown, a daughter, Aspen Addison.
CHATTERTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2020, to Jennifer and David Chattertown, Adams Center, a daughter, Nora Everly.
COCKRILL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 30, 2020, to Makaela Murdock and Patrick Cockrill, Watertown, a daughter, AddaLynn Elizabeth.
COLE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 22, 2020, to Justin Cole and Dailyn Harper, Potsdam, a daughter, Remilyn Elizabeth.
CROSS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2020, to Casey Worden and Nicholas Cross, Gouverneur, a son, Nash Elliott.
FISHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 26, 2020, to Rosemarie and Jonathan Fisher, Watertown, a son, Za’Darius Kobe Wallace.
GAGNON — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 4, 2020, to Mark Gagnon and Danielle Washington-Gagnon, Fort Drum, a daughter, Eden-Evangeline Rhu.
JACOBS SAVAGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 26, 2020, to Crystal Savage and Thomas Jacobs, Theresa, a daughter, Harperleigh Michelle.
MCGRATH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 25, 2020, to Justin McGrath and Maura Mayer, Potsdam, a daughter, Ella Mae.
MORTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2020, to Brooke and Thomas Morton Jr., Theresa, a daughter, Addison May.
NTEHAM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2020, to Tatiana Njamen Sayep and Yannick Nteham, Fort Drum, a daughter, Joanna Tchiedjo.
OCASIO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 26, 2020, to Kendra Wheeler and George Ocasio, Watertown, a daughter, Laylani Ivelisse.
ORELLANA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 29, 2020, to Stephanie and Richard Orellana, Evans Mills, a son, Santiago Eduardo Huitzi.
PETERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 25, 2020, to Miranda and Benjamin Peters, Watertown, a son, Tully Benjamin.
PURDY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 29, 2020, to Ashley and Ryan Purdy, Adams, a daughter, Alyssah Ryan.
RAMM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 27, 2020, to Morgan and Cody Ramm, Alexandria Bay, a son, Grayson Michael.
RUDD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 29, 2020, to Andrea and Levi Rudd, Lacona, a son, Simon Edward.
RUIZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 25, 2020, to Amanda Lord, Deferiet, and Christian Ruiz, Castorland, a son, Javier Daniel.
TALBOT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 30, 2020, to Carol Talbot and David Talbot, Chaumont, a son, Aaron Edward.
VANNI-TANNOUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2020, to Lea Tannous and Louis Vanni, Watertown, a daughter, Emersyn Eve.
WIDEMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 31, 2020, to Jacklyn and Ty Wideman, Harrisville, a son, Trystan Rye.
ZANGARI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 27, 2020, to Vanessa and David Zangari, Mannsville, a daughter, Gracie Francine.
