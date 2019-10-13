Births
ADJABEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 23, 2019, to Wenestina Owusuaa and Victor Adjaben, Watertown, a child, Wesley Nti.
BACA — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 18, 2019, to Katie and Alex Baca, Lowville, a son, Eli George.
BARTRAM — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 27, 2019, to William Bartram and Jeannine Foy, Watertown, a son, Shyland William.
BERGHORN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 17, 2019, to Jennifer and Shane Berghorn, Watertown, a daughter, Olivia Lee.
BONNO — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 25, 2019, to Cara and Melissa Bonno, Brasher Falls, a daughter, Charley Lynn.
BROWN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2019, to Brandi Kimmett and Larry Brown Jr., Watertown, a son, Vincent James.
CAUDILL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 30, 2019, to Ryan and Kelsie Caudill, Fort Drum, a daughter, Sophia Rose.
CUMMINGS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 18, 2019, to Alicia and Kenneth Cummings, Castorland, a son, Lincoln Michael.
DIOP — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 25, 2019, to Lauren and Cheikh Diop, Canton, a daughter, Adaleen Sokhna.
DONOGUE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 23, 2019, to Kelly and Dennis Donoghue III, LaFargeville, a daughter, Arya Larkin.
DURHAM — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 30, 2019, to Amy and Shawn Durham, North Lawrence, a son, Bentley Anthony Lee.
EDWARDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2019, to Sadie and Shane Edwards, Calcium, a son, Cash Carter Michael.
GAMEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 29, 2019, to Hannah Gamel, Watertown, a daughter, Kehlani Rae.
GREEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2019, to Novina Pangelinan and Justin Green, Dexter, a son, Kekoa Elijah.
HOFFMAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 2, 2019, to Cody and Alecia Hoffman, Gouverneur, a son, Jack Edward.
HITCHMAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 11, 2019, to Sierra and Eugene Hitchman, Harrisville, a daughter, Jade Lynn.
HOLLINGER — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 24, 2019, to Victoria Hall and Leon Hollinger, Massena, a son, Braxton Faraday.
HULBERT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2019, to Caitlin Gaskin and James Hulburt, Adams Center, a son, Eben William.
HURLBUT — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 25, 2019, to Elisha Hurlbut, Canton, a son, Cashton Arlo Silas.
HUTCHINS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 29, 2019, to Pennie and Christopher Hutchins, Constableville, a daughter, Riley Paige.
JONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 27, 2019, to Macey and Devon Jones, Altmar, a son, Bankston Emmel.
KINNEY — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 26, 2019, to Mary and William Kinney, Madrid, a daughter, Madeline Rae.
KIRK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 20, 2019, to Brianna Ciancetta and Jerry Kirk, Glenfield, a son, Lucas William.
KLOSTER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 17, 2019, to Heather Simmons and Paul Kloster, Croghan, a son, Jake Anthony.
LARIMORE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 4, 2019, to Kayla and Tanner Larimore, Croghan, a son, Logan James.
LAVENDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 24, 2019, to Sarah and Trevor Lavender, Fort Drum, a son, Connor Dean.
LOPEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2019, to Jessica and Pedro Lopez Jr., Fort Drum, a son, Caleb Jayce.
MACFARLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 23, 2019, to Mindy and Jonathan MacFarland, Lorraine, a son, Owen Joseph.
MCLAUGHLIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 16, 2019, to Katie and Dean McLaughlin, Lowville, a son, Matthew Dean.
METOTT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 27, 2019, to McKenzie Haas and Michell Metott, Lowville, a daughter, Raelynn Jean.
MONICA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 3, 2019, to Caleb and Aaron Monica, Hammond, a daughter, Emelia Grace.
NIEVES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 25, 2019, to Makayla and Corey Nieves, a son, Corey Lee Jr.
PARKS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 1, 2019, to Stephanie and Scott Parks, Brownville, a son, Bryce Scott.
PERCY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 4, 2019, to Jenna and Brian Percy, Black River, a daughter, Bella Michele.
PETERSON — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 1, 2019, to Sandra Snyder and Miles Peterson, Massena, a daughter, Reighna Anne-Grace.
PHELIX — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 29, 2019, to Natalie and Andrew Phelix, Brasher Falls, a son, Cohen Andrew.
PICHE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2019, to Brooke and Dylan Piche, Chaumont, a daughter, Siena Marie.
PITKIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 24, 2019, to Samantha Pitkin, Watertown, a son, Dominic Andrew.
PLATE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 26, 2019, to Babette and Lucas Plate, Watertown, a daughter, Katherine Renee.
RAUSCHER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 31, 2019, to Sarah and Thomas Rauscher, Boonville, a son, Tyzer James.
SAUER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 2, 2019, to Courtney Boliver and Ethan Sauer, Lowville, a son, Landon Conrad.
SEDAM — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 21, 2019, to Joy and Alan Sedam, Theresa, a son, Clifton Duke.
SOFIA CASTOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2019, to Shelby Sofia and Dustin Castor, Watertown, a daughter, Sylvie Jean.
SOLIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 27, 2019, to Chelsea Jordan and Francisco Solis, Watertown, a daughter, Kailena Mary.
SQUARE — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 28, 2019, to Sabrina Westurn and Blake Square, Massena, a son, Xavier Robert.
SUITER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 4, 2019, to Kristy and Todd Suiter, Glenfield, a daughter, Braelyn Star.
TAYLOR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 7, 2019, to Nina Lancor and Ronald Taylor III, Gouverneur, a son, Leonardo Pasquale.
THORNTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2019, to Makenzie Barbee and Devin Thornton, Antwerp, a son, Westyn James.
TURCK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 30, 2019, to Lacey Zehr and Scott Turck, Castorland, a daughter, Aurora Grace.
TURCK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 11, 2019, to Charity and Luke Turck, Lowville, a daughter, Ella Grace.
WARREN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2019, to Morgan O’Hearn and Justin Warren, Watertown, a son, Lincoln Michael.
WIDRICK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 23, 2019, to Lydia and Joel Widrick, Castorland, a son, Isaiah Peter.
