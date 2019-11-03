Births
ANDRUS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 5, 2019, to Virginia Weir and Dustin Andrus, Potsdam, a son, Charles James.
BIRTCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 21, 2019, to Hailey and Hayden Birtch, Rodman, a daughter, Hazel Lynn.
BONNO — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 19, 2019, to Abbigaile and Andrew Bonno, Colton, a son, Owen Woodrow.
BUSH — In Samartian Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 18, 2019, to Mikalya Jones Bush and Cole Bush, Watertown, a son, Beckham Cole.
CLEMONS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 16, 2019, to Molly Aznoe and Charles Clemons III, Hammond, a son, Charles Arnold IV.
COLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 19, 2019, to Richard Cole and Cherish Van Valkenburg, Watertown, a son, Riot Brandon Abraham.
DUGAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 20, 2019, to Hailey Gokey and Jonathan Dugan, Adams, a daughter, Xophynna Estelle.
FAHD — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 4, 2019, to Tiffany Chapman and Jonathan Fahd, Massena, a daughter, Tessa Elizabeth.
GARY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 21, 2019, to Sabrina and Austin Gary, Watertown, a son, Austin Lane Jr.
GOMEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 16, 2019, to Roberta and Jesus Gomez, Watertown, a daughter, Serenity Rose.
GRANGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2019, to Jennifer Granger, Watertown, a daughter, Jiavonna Rose.
JONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 18, 2019, to Bianca and Ryan Jones, Star Lake, a daughter, Addison Jean.
KONWINSKI — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 22, 2019, to Justin and Whitnee Konwinski, Evans Mills, a daughter, Raelynn Grace.
LANDON — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Sept. 29, 2019, to Savannah Moreau and Gage Landon, Massena, a son, Greyson Michael-George.
LAUSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 21, 2019, to Brittney and Andrew Lauson, Watertown, a son, Dominic Charles.
MARTIN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 20, 2019, to Dennis and MacKenzie Martin, Lowville, a daughter, Amara Priscilla.
MCLAMB — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 18, 2019, to Teatherlea Weatherup and Josten McLamb, Watertown, a daughter, Calliope Imogen.
MORAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 19, 2019, to Hanna and William Moran, Fort Drum, a son, William Joseph IV.
MOSER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 19, 2019, to Laura and Brandon Moser, Croghan, a son, Liam Micah.
POMERVILLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 20, 2019, to Rona and Jeffrey Pomerville, Felts Mills, a son, Josiah Richard.
RODRIGUEZ — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 7, 2 019, to Marissa Huto and Carlos Rodriguez, Massena, a daughter, Coralee Alicia.
RYAN — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 4, 2019, to Samantha Ann Ryan, Massena, a son, Kingston James.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 21, 2019, to Jo’Kyia Smith, Watertown, a daughter, Kei’odra Jazlyn.
SPOOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 20, 2019, to Kacey and Jeremy Spoor, Watertown, a son, Sutton Rain.
STEVENS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 17, 2019, to Kaylee and Brandon Stevens, Watertown, a daughter, Eva Ann.
WILBUR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 20, 2019, to Rebecca and Jordan Wilburn, Evans Mills, a son, Clyde Alun.
