Births
ALLRED — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 8, 2021, to Travis Allred and Emmy Reape, Carthage, a daughter, Rory Parker.
CALL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 23, 2021, to Emily and Dylan Call, Carthage, a daughter, Maggie Mae.
CRARY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 1, 2021, to Natashia House and Dominick Carpenter, a son, Octavian James.
DAFOE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 28, 2021, to KaleyLynn Wells and Carter Dafoe, Lowville, a daughter, Emberley Ray Michelle.
FRIZZELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 5, 2021, to Christina Bare and Caleb Frizell, Watertown, a son, Braydon James-David.
HASTWELL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 9, 2021, to Denyse and Chad Hastwell, Glenfield, a daughter, Kennedy Jayde.
HOSTETTER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 16, 2021, to Sharon and Clinton Hostetter, Lowville, a daughter, Acacia Grace.
HOWARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 5, 2021, to Jecinda Lindsay and Elijah Howard, Watertown, a son, Juwan Michael James.
KING-LOVE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 7, 2021, to Alexis Gutierrez-King and Shavonte King, Fort Drum, a daughter, Winter Marie.
KOCHETKOV — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 4, 2021, to Jasmine Suleiman and George Kochetkov, Watertown, a daughter, Adalynn Amara.
LEWMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 8, 2021, to Brianna and Bryan Lewman, Fort Drum, a son, Tiago.
MOORE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 20, 2021, tio Amber and Kristopher Moore, Castorland, a son, Eli Kristopher.
MOSER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 7, 2021, to Sarah and John Moser, Lowville, a daughter, Danielle Oakley.
OAKES — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 6, 2021, to Kelly Fox and Jude Oakes, Greig, a son, Henry Marshall.
OVERTON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 21, 2021, to Jamie Labouf and Derek Overton, Carthage, a son, Weston Eli.
PARKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 6, 2021, to Tiffany Girard and Matthew Parker, Watertown, a son, Cayson Cole.
RAMIREZ CHRISTMAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 17, 2021, to August Ramirez and Dionisio Ramirez Andrade, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Journey Elena.
STANFORD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 30, 2021, to Sage and Lucas Stanford, Lowville, twin daughters, Brenna Anne and Briella Rae.
STORY — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 8, 2021, to Dedrick Story Jr. and Jordan Taylor, Watertown, a son, Dedrick Banard III.
SWITZER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 1, 2021, to Megan Perry and Brittain Switzer, Adams Center, a daughter, Azlynn Michelle.
WALCZYK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 2, 2021, to Jessica Piatt Walczyk and Mark Walczyk, Watertown, a son, Atticus Stanley.
WASHBURN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 6, 2021, to Shawna Gilbert and Zachery Washburn, Adams Center, a son, Grayson Thomas.
