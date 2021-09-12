Births
BLOEMKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 29, 2021, to Vallie Coxsey and Cody Bloemker, Evans Mills, a daughter, Edelweiss Nyx.
BORDEAU-DELANEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 26, 2021, to Stephanie and Justin Bordeau-Delaney, Watertown, a daughter, Irelynn Sheila.
BUXTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 28, 2021, to Ireland Buxton and Dominic Diaz, Watertown, a son, Dominic Antonio.
CLARK — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 3, 2021, to Isaiah Clark and Chassady Turck, Fort Drum, a daughter, Oaklynn Grace.
FILSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 30, 2021, to Cassandra Brand, Castorland, and Tyler Filson, Worth, a son, Asher Samuel.
FISH — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 26, 2021, to Nicole Bowen and Anthony Fish, a daughter, Briella Grace.
GIACCHINA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 30, 2021, to Ashley and Nathan Giacchina, Watertown, a son, Oakley Brandon.
HEBERT — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 5, 2021, to Andrea Hebert, Watertown, a son, Anderson John.
HUNTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 29, 2021, to Morgan Massey and Nicholas Hunter, LaFargeville, a daughter, Rory Grace.
O’BRIEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 27, 2021, to Thomas and Natalie O’Brien, Fort Drum, a daughter, Olivia Ann.
POST — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 1, 2021, to Josef Post and Brandi Riggons, Deferiet, a son, Theodore Josef.
RITZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 27, 2021, to Jenna and Derek Ritz, Rodman, a daughter, Jolynne Marie.
SAVAGE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 16, 2021, to Abby Alford and Tyler Savage, North Lawrence, a daughter, Autumn Elizabeth.
SMITH — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 30, 2021, to Dustin Smith and Haley VanWeort, Black River, a son, Bryson Glenn.
SMITHLING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 29, 2021, to Megan Smithling, Lowville, a daughter, Salem Rae.
WARREN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 2, 2021, to Andrew Warren and Trista Snyder, Brier Hill, a son, Milo Jamison.
WATSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 31, 2021, to Taylor Denny and Kristopher Watson, Richland, a daughter, Scarlett Lee.
WILSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 25, 2021, to Megan and Christopher Wilson, Theresa, a daughter, Gracelyn Lee-Ann.
