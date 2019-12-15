Births
BOND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 3, 2019, to Elizabeth Singh, Watertown, a son, Desmond Lamir.
COMBS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 27, 2019, to Eboni and John Combs, Watertown, a son, Crew Timothy.
DAUWEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 28, 2019, to Brianna and Rayce Dauwen, Watertown, a daughter, Lila Grace.
DOMAN — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Dec. 2, 2019, to Breanna Ziser and Brian Doman-Thomas, Massena, a son, Wyatt Alexander.
FOWLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 27, 2019, to Brittney Taylor and Zachary Fowler, Watertown, a son, Declan Thomas.
HALTERMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 26, 2019, to Kathryn and Brandon Halterman, Fort Drum, a daughter, Hazel Ella.
IACOVELLI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 27, 2019, to Alexandria and Niccolo Iacovelli, as on, Luca Anthony.
KING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 27, 2019, to Alexis Murdock-King and Travonte McPhatter-King, Calcium, a son, Amauri Mylo.
LENNOX — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 29, 2019, to Morgan and David Lennox, Sackets Harbor, a daughter, Charlotte Grace.
MARTIN — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Nov. 30, 2019, to Tia Jandreau and Allen Martin, Chase Mills, a son, Terry Patrick.
MCINTOSH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 2, 2019, to Brandi Lashbrooks, Gouverneur, a daughter, Savanna Elizabeth.
MOUTHORP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2019, to Rachel and Jonathan Mouthorp, Lisbon, a son, Jay James.
O’DELL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 4, 2019, to Tyler and Amber O’Dell, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Harper Reign.
SIMMONS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 1, 2019, to Alyssa and Matthew Simmons, Carthage, a son, Logan Thomas.
WALKER — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Nov. 26, 2019, to Bianca Paul and Anthony Walker, Massena, a daughter, Aurora Lynette.
WHITE — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Nov. 25, 2019, to Sherry Kinney and Joshua White, North Lawrence, a daughter, Marcelina Lee Joplin.
WOODWORTH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 28, 2019, to Sheena and Kohl Woodworth, Watertown, a son, Asher Lou.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.