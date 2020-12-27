Births
ALLEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2020, to Abrianna Parson and JaQuan Allen, Watertown, a son, Ci’Ayre Jah’Meel Arvi.
CALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 16, 2020, to Olivia and Tyler Call, Watertown, a daughter, Finley Ann.
CRANKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 16, 2020, to Samantha Tebo and Nathan Cranker, a daughter, Arianna Marie.
DANDROW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 11, 2020, to Katie and Christopher Dandrow, Watertown, a daughter, Kristie Elizabeth-Daisy.
DARRAH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2020, to Mikayla and Troy Darrah, Watertown, a daughter, Adeline Grace.
DESROSIERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 14, 2020, to Karmen Burnette and Junio Desrosiers, Evans Mills, a son, Xander Marcellus.
DOWNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 10, 2020, to Brittaney Perkins, Pulaski, a daughter, Ellie Mae.
FIELDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 17, 2020, to Alleysia Brown and Seamus Fields, Clayton, a son, Liam Carlucci.
HANLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 15, 2020, to Jessica Hunt, Watertown, a daughter, Coralyn Kimber.
MATICE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 7, 2020, to Jaden Papin, LaFargeville, and Dylan Mattice, Theresa, a son, Archer Ray.
PONCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 14, 2020, to Skye and Aaron Ponce, Watertown, a son, Emmett Mathew.
TIBEREND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 20, 2020, to Jade Serrano and Seth Tiberend, Cape Vincent, a daughter, Violet Raine.
