Births
BEST — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 22, 2023, to Makayla Clement and Eric Best, Cape Vincent, a son, Malakai Adam.
CRANDALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 21, 2023, to Cassandra and Justin Crandall, Watertown, a son, connor Johnathan.
FEIGENBAUM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 15, 2023, to Marleigh and Christopher Feigenbaum, Watertown, a son, Lucas Wade.
FROST — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, feb. 18, 2023, to Katelyn and Donald Frost, Watertown, a daughter, Wrenley Ann.
GILL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 21, 2023, to Makenna Honeywell and Tyler Gill, Plessis, a daughter, Emersyn Jean.
MACHNAIGH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 19, 2023, to Ashlie and Sean Machneigh, Brownville, a daughter, Vaeda Grae.
MULFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 18, 2023, to Heather and Benjamin Mulford, Watertown, a son, Callen Taylor.
MUSOLINO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 20, 2023, to Amber and Vincenzo Musolino, Cicero, a son, Enzo Giuseppe.
SMITH — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 23, 2023, to Brian Smith and Brooke Dorazio, Adams, a son, Brayden Brian Dorazio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.