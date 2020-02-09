Births
BROTHERS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, to Patricia and Joshua Brothers, Madrid, a daughter, Addison April.
DANIEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 29, 2020, to Samantha and Joshua Daniel, Dexter, a daughter, Autumn Jean-ann.
JEROME — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 29, 2020, to Rachel and Jordan Jerome, Adams, a daughter, Maevee Ray.
LAFLAMME — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 31, 2020, to Tamara and Tyler LaFlamme, Fort Drum, a daughter, Presleigh Jaymes.
LANTIER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 2, 2020, to Chelsea Chambers, Watertown, a son, Brodie James.
MILETTA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 1, 2020, to Sarah and Nathanial Miletta, Sackets Harbor, a daughter, Vivian Sloane.
POLHAMUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 29, 2020, to Dakota Rogers and Brandon Polhamus, Watertown, a son, Braydon Lee.
SHULTZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 29, 2020, to Mairead and Ronald Shultz, LaFargeville, a son, Deaglan James.
ZINNERMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 1, 2020, to Rhiannon and Jason Zinnerman, Fort Drum, a daughter, Cyrisse Arkima.
