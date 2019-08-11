Births
ALLEIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 24, 2019, to Jennifer and Joshua Allein, Redwood, a son, Wesley.
AUGLIANO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2019, to Amber and Anthony Augliano, Clayton, a son, Arlo Jack.
BONNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 25, 2019, to Kathleen and David Bonney, Cape Vincent, a son, Owen Blake.
CHIEFFO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2019, to Ariana and Vincent Chieffo, Fort Drum, a daughter, Ariya Rose.
CRUM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 25, 2019, to Tia and Saige Crum, Chaumont, a son, Elijah Nolan.
DENNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 28, 2019, to Alicia Savage and William Denner, Redwood, a son, Carson Stephen-Weber.
DUDLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2019, to Breanna and Colin Dudley, Watertown, a daughter, Rylee Ann.
FRANCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2019, to Mayflor and Coren France, Fort Drum, a daughter, Lily Sierra.
GALLAHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 25, 2019, to Caeleigh Maclachlan and Nicholas Gallaher, Watertown, a son, Ryker Alan.
HOLDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 23, 2019, to Slantaye and Timothy Holder, Watertown, a son, XyMari James Alexander.
JACKSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2019, to Dorcas and Johnnie Jackson, Fort Drum, a son, Jace Tobias.
LANE-BESAW — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 9, 2019, to Tristen Besaw and Courtney Smith, Gouverneur, a son, Ezra Jay.
MACWILLIAM — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 8, 2019, to Tyson MacWilliam and Cayla Rubacha, Potsdam, a daughter, Mazikien Alexandria.
MONTES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 25, 2019, to Damaris Rosado Barreiro and Alex Montes Rivera, Philadelphia, a son, Damian.
OLSEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 29, 2019, to Sarah and Cody Olsen, Fort Drum, a son, Robert Gabriel.
PROULX — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 28, 2019, to Annette Hornbeck-Cook and Patrick Proulx, Watertown, a son, Jackson James.
PURVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 28, 2019, to Alyssa and Bobby Purvis, Evans Mills, a daughter, Paisley Jeanette.
SMALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 25, 2019, to Danyelle Jackson and Christian Small, Fort Drum, a son, Jackson Avery.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 24, 2019, to Arisai Alba and Jarred Williams, Evans Mills, a son, Jionni Lee.
WILLIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 26, 2019, to Corrine and Andrew Willis, Clayton, a daughter, Amelia Grace.
WORTHINGTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 30, 2019, to Jessica and Robert Worthington, a daughter, Quinn Ann.
