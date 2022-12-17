Births
BURNS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 22, 2022, to Diane and Timothy Burns, Watertown, a son, Robert Lawrence.
BUZZELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 26, 2022, to Daryn and Jesse Buzzell, Theresa, a daughter, Lola Faye.
CABRAL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Nov. 22, 2022, to Hannah Cabral and Raul Cabral-Carrillo, LaFargeville, a son, Andres Cabral.
CANNON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2022, to Samantha and Will Cannon, Fort Drum, a son Cody Allen.
CHO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 1, 2022, to Ockjeong and Yong Cho, Fort Drum, a daughter, Glory Elia.
CORDERO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 26, 2022, to Jordan and Eddie Cordero, Dexter, a son, Ajaye Logan.
CRAWFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2022, to Alexis and Aaron Crawford, Watertown, a son, Wesley Glenn.
DENNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 2, 2022, to Nikelynn and Mathew Denner, Richville, a daughter, Evelynn Rose.
ELLSWORTH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 27, 2022, to Alicia Camidge and Joel Ellsworth, Watertown, a daughter, Cora Lynn Alexander.
FOOTE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 24, 2022, to Linnzi Pratt and Zachary Foote, Watertown, a son, Jayce Malcolm.
GARRETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 29, 2022, to Britney and Andrew Garrett, Adams Center, a son, Alexander Francis.
GRANDJEAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 26, 2022, to Neriah Williams and Justin Grandjean, Adams, a son, Alaric James.
HERNANDEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 22, 2022, to Elizabeth Zehr and Santiago Hernandez Sesena, Lowville, a daughter, Jenevieve Jayne.
HOWARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 22, 2022, to Abigail and Mark Howard, Watertown, a daughtger, Ila Frances.
LASSELL-HARVEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 20, 2022, to Lilly Harvey and Christian Lasell, Richland, a daughter, Estella May.
MAXWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 3, 2022, to Holley Davis and Dustin Maxwell, Watertown, a daughter, Lydia Autumn Jean.
MORRIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 9, 2022, to Logan Morris and Kylie Wilson, Evans Mills, a son, Grayson Timothy.
NURCZYK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 25, 2022, to Ashley and Lance Nurczyk, Evans Mills, a son, Logan Joseph.
PURVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 27, 2022, to Holly and Franshon Purvis, Watertown, a daughtger, Mazikeen Ellen-Rose.
RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 30, 2022, to Zuheiry and Adolfo Rodriguez, Evans Mills, a son, Angel Manuel.
ROSINTOSKI — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 3, 2022, to Roger Rosintoski an Ashlie Stranhan, Black River, a daughter, Kindley Mae.
SHAMBO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 30, 2022, to Madalyn Widrick and Stephen Shambo, Carthage, a daughter, Odessa Joy.
STOVER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Waterrown, Dec. 4, 2022, to Abigail Horner and Marcus Stover, Sackets Harbor, a son, MalaQi Drake.
WEISHEW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 30, 2022, to Emma-Leigh Gilligan and Lucas Weishew, Glen Park, a daughter, Marceline Rose.
WESTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 1, 2022, to Ashley Godin and Travious Wester, Fort Drum, twin daughters, Leilani Amora and Ava Marie.
WESTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 21, 2022, to Sierra Penrose and Logan Weston, Evans Mills, a daughter, Riley Ann.
WHEELER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 23, 2022, to Kiley and Dylan Wheeler, Watertown, a son, Blake Virgil.
WHITE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 30, 2022, to Nichole White, Adams Center, a son, Jack Charles L.
