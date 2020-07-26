Births
BERTRAM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2020, to Kelly and Kirk Bertram, Adams, a son, Edson.
BRAND — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 8, 2020, to Christopher Kelsey Brand, Brasher Falls, a daughter, Everly Brigid.
COMBS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 10, 2020, to Jacqueline and Joshua Combs, Fort Drum, a son, Hunter Jax.
DEON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 10, 2020, to Mark and Amelia Deon, a son, Bennett.
ERWIN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 7, 2020, to Kaela Erwin, Lisbon, a daughter, Kora.
GATES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 12, 2020, to Nicole Gates, Carthage, a son, Harrison Lee.
GRIEVE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 13, 2020, to Ashley and Austin Grieve, Fort Drum, a son, Evander Allen.
GUYETTE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 12, 2020, to Michael Guyette and Alicia Sienkiewycz, Massena, a daughter, Everly Lorraine.
HAWKINS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 7, 2020, to Amy Atherton and Andrew Hawkins, Norwood, a son, Adam Douglas.
KILGORE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 8, 2020, to Garrett and Shanielle Kilgore, a daughter, Raylynn.
LAWLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 9, 2020, to Kellee O’Neill and Kyle Lawler, Dexter, a daughter, Tessa Claire.
LOVE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 15, 2020, to Justin and Ashley Love, Potsdam, a daughter, Brynlee Joella Rose.
PIERCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 11, 2020, to Cheyanne Pierce, Watertwn, a son, Gianni David.
RESCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 9, 2020, to Cynthia Butcher and Jonathan Resch II, Clayton, a daughter, Scarlet.
SAWYER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 6, 2020, to Danielle and Jordan Sawyer, Watertown, a son, Harrison Cole.
TANNER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 14, 2020, to Justin Tanner and Shannon Casler, Philadelphia, a daughter, Lacilynne Khari’Ann.
TEFFT — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 20, 2020, to Joshua Tefft and Cassandra Cunningham, Redwood, a daughter, Rowan Belle.
THORNTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 12, 2020, to Dejah Duncan and Demetrius Thornton, Watertown, a son, Demetrius Marquis.
TICORA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 11, 2020, to Jessica and Julio Ticora, Evans Mills, a daughter, Amaia.
TOLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 7, 2020, to Merry and Loughlain Toland, Dexter, a son, Gus Kayden.
