Births
BOLDT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 3, 2020, to Tara Andrews and David Boldt, Evans Mills, a son, Robert Sherman.
BUSH — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 9, 2020, to Benjamin Bush and Katie Stevenson, Carthage, a son, Braxtyn Allan.
COUNTRYMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 5, 2020, to Jenna Brownell and Cory Countryman, Antwerp, a son, Corey Lee Jr.
DIXON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2020, to Felicity Randolph and Theodore Dixon III, Watertown, a daughter, Kiara Nevaeh.
GERSTENSHLAGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 5, 2020, to Elizabeth Ramirez and Aaron Gerstenschlager, Watertown, a daughter, Kailani Maelynn.
LAMPART — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2020, to Kelsey Sampson and Kemton Lampart, Watertown, a son, K’halel-Lennon Klaus.
LOOMIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, March 31, 2020, to Joanna and Chaz Loomis, Henderson, a daughter, Margot Joy.
MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 1, 2020, to Kirstyn and Jacob Miller, Evans Mills, a daughter, Ellenor Danielle.
MULIERI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 2, 2020, to Jailene and Dylan Mulieri, Fort Drum, a daughter, Sabrina.
REILEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 6, 2020, to Rachel Rossignol and William Reiley, Watertown, a son, Joseph Daniel.
SANFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 1, 2020, to Kristen and David Sanford II, Carthage, a daughter, Reagan Jade.
THOMSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 2, 2020, to Laurinda Gould and Jeffrey Thompson, Watertown, a daughter, Ellie Mae.
WEDDERBURN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 3, 2020, to Alena and Kemar Wedderburn, Watertown, a daughter, Keana Kyo.
