Births
BABCOCK — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 27, 2020, to Jenava Evans and Hunter Babcock, Potsdam, a son, Karsyn Matthew.
KNUDSEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 22, 2020, to Stephen and Cassandra Knudsen, Carthage, a son, Thorbjorn Gray.
MONETTE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsam, March 13, 2020, to Aaron and Stephanie Monette, Norfolk, a daughter, Chloe Elizabeth.
MONTALVO — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, March 11, 2020, to Abigail Carmody and Sean Montalvo, Ogdensburg, a son, Colt Myles.
PERHAM — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, March 10, 2020, to Heather and Matthew Perham, Hammond, a daughter, Izabella Jade.
RAMUS — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 16, 2020, to Kirk and Katie Ramus, Adams, a daughter, Kamilee Iris-Laine.
SMUTZ — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 5, 2020, to Amber and James Smutz, Potsdam, a son, Oliver Patrick-Henry.
TYO — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, March 6, 2020, to Katlynn Pratt and Trevor Tyo, Heuvelton, a daughter, Haiden Marie.
WALSEMAN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, March 2, 2020, to Patrick and Ashley Walseman, Potsdam, a son, Amias James.
