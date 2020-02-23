Births
BRESSARD — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Jan. 13, 2020, to Courtney Johnston and Michael Bressard, Massena, a daughter, Paisley Jane.
BRUCE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 11, 2020, to Jessica Hentz, Evans Mills, a daughter, Brynlee Olivia.
CAMPFIELD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 5, 2020, to Hope Williams, Watertown, a son, Mateo Louis.
CULLEN-LAZORE — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Jan. 8, 2020, to Erica and Jacob Cullen-Lazore, Massena, a daughter, Adelina Janice Eva.
DAY — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Feb. 4, 2020, to Jessica Braman and Ryan Day, Chase Mills, a son, Maverick James.
DELLES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 13, 2020, to Derek and Sadie Delles, Castorland, a son, Buckley Eugene.
KALB — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 7, 2020, to Taylor and Trevor Kalb, Watertown, a daughter, Athena Doris.
LIVINGSTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 5, 2020, to Kenechia Patterson and Gregory Livingston, Watertown, a daughter, Jhaniya Charity-Levon.
LUGO RAMIREZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 7, 2020, to Nickole and Jonathan Lugo Ramirez, Watertown, a son, Tayson Jon.
MACEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 6, 2020, to Brittany and Keith Macey, Watertown, a daughter, Natalya Faith.
OWEN-CANONGO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 3, 2020, to Janet Canongo-Rios and Rustin Owen, Watertown, a daughter, Sophia Gabriela.
PATE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 18, 2020, to Cole Pate and Kirsten Lyndaker, Croghan, a son, Silas Alexander.
RETZLAFF — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 3, 2020, to Megan and Cole Retzlaff, Calcium, a son, Bradley Cole.
ROUNDPOINT — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Feb. 14, 2020, to Starlyn Mitchell and Lawrence Roundpoint, Hogansburg, a son, Asher.
SCUDERA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 6, 2020, to Brittani and Austen Scudera, Black River, a son, Armani Jeffrey-James.
TIMMONS — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Feb. 4, 2020, to Valen Timmons and Dave Square, Hogansburg, a son, Denvi.
WILLIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 11, 2020, to Keegan Willis and Jennifer Leggero, Carthage, a daughter, Keegan Christine.
WRIGHT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 9, 2020, to Kendra and Brandon Wright, Watertown, a daughter, Isabella Rose.
YOUNG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 6, 2020, to Jodie and Jason Young, Watertown, a son, Henry Owen.
YELVERTON — In Samaritan medical Center, Feb. 6, 2020, to Courtney Bell and Tracy Yelverton, a son, Brayden Harper.
