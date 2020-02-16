Births
DOBBS — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Jan. 29, 2020, to Shania Dobbs, Ogdensburg, a son, Maddox James Thomas.
GRAU — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 5, 2020, to Tyler and Randi Grau, Carthage, a son, Noah Lee.
JENKINS— In Carthage Area Hospital Feb. 9, 2020, to Robert Jenkins and Michaela Shippee, Gouverneur, a son, Harvey Charles.
LUTHER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Jan. 30, 2020, to Bailey Luther, Hermon, a daughter, Amelia Stephen-Marie.
MURDOCK — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Feb. 1, 2020, to Britney and Nathan Murdock, Ogdensburg, a son, Lyncoln Alexander.
RUSSO — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 8, 2020, to Geno and Kayla Russo, Evans Mills, a son, Dawson Allen.
WARD — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 7, 2020, to Jacob Ward and Julia Sullivan, Croghan, a daughter, Mira Rose.
