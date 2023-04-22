Births
ATWOOD — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 16, 2023, to John and Abigail Atwood, Sackets Harbor, a son, Thomas Tucker.
BURGENSTOCK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 13, 2023, to Haily and Chandler Burgenstock, Watertown, a daughter, Charlotte JoAnne.
DECILLES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 10, 2023, to Amelia and Mark Decilles, Chaumont, a daughter, Mia Pearl.
FAWDREY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 13, 2023, to Yvonne Grandjean, Watertown, a daughter, Annabelle Grace.
GRAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 13, 2023, to Nykeia and Andrew Gray, Altmar, a daughter, Maeve Willow.
HARRIOTT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 13, 2023, to Kelsey Barnett and Tyler Harriott, Fort Drum, a son, Weston Lloyd.
KELLAR — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 9, 2023, to Kyle Kellar and Toni Hodges, Calcium, a son, Reyden James Paul.
KELLEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 15, 2023, to Duncan Kelley and Paige Tuttle, Lowville, a son, Hazel Lynn.
LENNOX — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 13, 2023, to Ann and Henry Lennox, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Lily Sierra.
RUEDIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 12, 2023, to Skyla and Marcus Ruedin, Fort Drum, a son, Roman Elliott Barnard.
SECH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 10, 2023, to Amanda Smith and William Sech, Carthage, a son, Legynd Jacob.
SPRINGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 11, 2023, to Vera and Logan Springer, Fort Drum, a daughter, Amara Leona.
TEMPLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 14, 2023, to Jordan and Richard Temple Jr., Watertown, a son, Maxwell James.
VROOMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 14, 2023, to Chelsey and Thomas Vrooman, Watertown, a daughter, Marianna Nicole.
WETMORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 13, 2023, to Brittney Taylor and Matthew Wetmore, Carthage, a daughter, Sophia Grace.
