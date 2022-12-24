Births
ANAYA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 6, 2022, to KatarinaFaye Monell-Anaya and Abel Anaya, Calcium, a son, Ezrah Cyprus.
BHAT — In Samarian Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 9, 2022, to Saranga and Prabin Bhat, Calcium, a son, Parth Rana.
CASH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 11, 2022, to Nicole and Paul Cash, Gouverneur, a daughter, Avery Noelle.
DUKES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 6, 2022, to Robyn Pecori and Sheldon Dukes, Watertown, a son, Amir Jackson.
ERKEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 8, 2022, to Kayla and Jeff Erkel, Watertown, a daughter, Marion Jean.
GARLOCK — In Samarian Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 7, 2022, to Emily Gill and McKenzie Garlock, a daughter, Viviana Leigh-Anne.
GREENFIELD — In Samarian Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 5, 2022, to Brittany and Michael Greenfield, Evans Mills, a daughter, Kinsley Nicole.
LARUE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 9, 2022, to Kayleigh McKain and Erinn LaRue, Clayton, a son, Theo Gray.
MERCER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 9, 2022, to Madison and Lars Mercer, Fort Drum, a son, Luke Michael.
MINNICK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 8, 2022, to Lacey and AJ Minnick, LaFargeville, a daughter, Ansley Amber-lynn Marie.
O’BRIEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 9, 2022, to Jacob O’Brien and Lydia Eastman, Glenfield, a daughter, Wrenley Marcella.
PIERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 9, 2022, to Candie and Keagan Piers, Fort Drum, a daughter, Logan Ivy.
PRITTY In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2022, to Kristin Knight and Joseph Pritty, Hammond, a daughter, Evelyn Mary.
RIOS-WEBB —In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 8, 2022, to TaCoreia Webb and Jorge Rios Salazar, Evans Mills, a son, Miguel Avery.
ROGGIE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 16, 2022, to Benjamin and Jaccilyn Roggie, Lowville, a son, Malcolm Joseph.
THOMAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 10, 2022, to Melissa and Tre Thomas, Watertown, a son, Q’uantel Khy’mere.
ZEHR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 11, 2022, to Elizabeth and Isaac Zehr, Philadelphia, a son, Rowan Isaac Nicholas.
