Births
BUSH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 4, 2021, to Deana and Derek Bush, Croghan, a son, Hudson Joseph.
CATHEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 28, 2021, to Meredith and Christopher Cathey, Lowville, a daughter, Zoey Lynn.
CHAPMAN — In Samaritan Medical Cente,r Watertown, June 5, 2021, to Heather and Nicholas Chapman, Fort Drum, a daughter, Avani Elizabeth.
COOKE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 10, 2021, to Carissa Carlisle and Dilan Cooke, Adams Center, a son, Daemon Ray.
CUZZOCREA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 9, 2021, to Karlisa Reynolds and Kiegan Cuzzocrea, Watertown, a son, Kash Xavier.
DOMINIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 3, 2021, to Cara Dominie, LaFargeville, a son, Tucker James.
FARNEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 19, 2021, to Ashley Vannest and Jacob Farney, Lowville, a daughter, Alorah Nyx.
FINLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 3, 2021, to Jade Ramirez and Michael Finley, Watertown, a daughter, Persephone Star.
FREEMAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 4, 2021, to Richelle Croneiser and Thomas Freeman, Glenfield, a daughter, Adaline Olive-Croneiser.
GERSTENSCHLAGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 6, 2021, to Nicole and Joseph Gerstenschlager, Brownville, a daughter, Olivia Marie.
HEWITT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 20, 2021, to Jacee Tatlock and Raymond Hewitt, Lowville, a son, Ira James.
JOELS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 24, 2021, to Bethann Chisamore and Frederick Joels, Harrisville, a daughter, Addilyn Grace.
JULIEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 8, 2021, to Koutoua Ehui Epse Koua and Amos Julien, Watertown, a son, Josh McCleef.
JUVONEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, to Alexis and Nickalas Juvonen, Fort Drum, a daughter, Kaylee Marie.
KELLEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 18, 2021, to Paige Tuttle and Duncan Kelley, Carthage, a daughter, Paislee Marie.
KENNELL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 3, 2021, to Odell and Steven Kennell, Lowville, a son, Theodore Robert.
KOSTER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 1, 2021, to Destiny Samson and Eric Koster, Lowville, a son, Zayden Matthew.
LAW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 7, 2021, to Ashley Crawford and Kenneth Law, Clayton, a son, Joseph Wyatte.
LYNETTE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 28, 2021, to Kassidy and Joseph Lunette, Boonville, a son, Owen Nicholas.
MACHIN QUINONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 6, 2021, to Astrid Quinones and Jeffrey Machin, Evans Mills, a son, Ethan Gabriel.
MARX-RICHARDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 4, 2021, to Tiffany Thomas and Joshua Marx-Rhoades, Watertown, a daughter, Adalyn Rae.
MATHIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 12, 2021, to Anthony and Jessica Mathis, Watertown, a son, Everette Tyr.
MELENDEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 8, 2021, to Brittany and William Melendez, Fort Drum, a daughter, Benette Izel.
MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 7, 2021, to Dominica and Nathan Miller, Fort Drum, a daughter, Natalynn A’Llayiah AnnMarie.
MUNSON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 19, 2021, to Carissa and Jordan Munson, Massena, a daughter, Hadley.
NIGOUM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2021, to Olivia and Daniel Kenou, Watertown, a daughter, Victoria Ken.
NORTHROP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 8, 2021, to Bethany and John Northrop, Black River, a son, Rory Wyatt.
NORTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 4, 2021, to Melissa Williams and Lucas Norton, Felts Mills, a daughter, Brooklyn Alayna.
PATE — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 9, 2021, to Charles Pate and Eliza Branagan, Castorland, a daughter, Ryleigh Shawna.
PHELPS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 4, 2021, to Ruth Hull and Kevin Phelps, Watertown, a son, Nolan Johnathan.
POORE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 20, 2021, to Katlyn Louise Poore, Glenfield, a daughter, Mattalynn Rosemary.
ROGGIE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 12, 2021, to Jaccilyn and Benjamin Roggie, Castorland, a daughter, Mercy May.
SCHOLL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 7, 2021, to Jamie and Allen Scholl, Carthage, a daughter, Auvriannah Rayne.
TRAYNOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 7, 2021, to Olivia and Nathan Traynor, Adams, a son, Lucas Bernard John.
VISKOVICH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 6, 2021, to Zevon Viskovich and Georgia Sessions, a son, Enzo.
WATSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 5, 2021, to Amanda Martin and Shawn Watson, Gouverneur, a son, Carter Mason.
WICKS — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 7, 2021, to Travis Wicks and Kaitlyn Bray, Lowville, a daughter, Madilyn Mae.
WIDRICK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 22, 2021, to Lydia and Joel Widrick, Castorland, a daughter, Ruth Catherine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.