Births
ADRIAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 20, 2020, to Erica and Amanda Adrian, Calcium, a son, Everett John Anthony.
ALEXIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 21, 2020, to Caitlin McConnell and Matthew Alexis, Watertown, a son, Zaiden Rashaad.
ATWOOD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 18, 2020, to Dawn and Nicholas Atwood, Fort Drum, a son, Jordan Alden.
BRALEY-TRUMBLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 20, 2020, to Chelsea Forney, Pulaski, and Sheldon Braley-Trumble, Altmar, a son, Declan Gregory.
DALEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 19, 2020, to Rachel Blanchard-Daley and Shaquille Daley, Black River, a son, Enzo Axl.
DAVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 19, 2020, to Jasmine Davis, Watertown, a son, Jackson Dean.
HANSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 19, 2020, to Ashley Sullivan and Michael Hanson, Martinsburg, a son, Erik Charles.
HEISE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 22, 2020, to Emily and Erick Heise, Watertown, a daughter, Emelia Marie.
HINES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Feb. 18, 2020, to Shakira and Lacey Hines, Watertown, a daughter, Jahyra Arletha Joy.
JONES — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Feb. 16, 2020, to Caydence Raymo and Zachary Jones, Massena, a daughter, Makenna Marie.
MCCUEN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsam, Feb. 4, 2020, to Roy McCuen and Juanita Kier, Potsdam, a son, Leo Edward Flagg.
JOYNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 20, 2020, to Kiara and Daquon Joyner, Watertown, a daughter, haven Lou’ann.
JUDD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 19, 2020, to Ariel and Kasyn Judd, Evans Mills, a daughter, Nataliya Marie.
MORRISON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 3, 2020, to Arley and Matthew Morrison, Lisbon, a son, Whalen Zaney James.
POLNIAK — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 7, 2020, to Dan Polniak Jr. and Erika Holt, Ogdensburg, a son, Gage Harold.
RANGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 22, 2020, to Destiny Shepard and Robert Range, Henderson, a son, Robert Charles.
ROBERTS — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Feb. 18, 2020, to Carney Laclair and Andrew Roberts, Chateaugay, a son, Miles Joshua Francis.
RUSH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Feb. 11, 2020, to Corey Rush and Alanna Cruz, Massena, a son, Calum Phoenix.
ST. FORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 20, 2020, to Invyous and Clifford St. Ford, Evans Mills, a daughter, Auvi Amour.
WINTERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 16, 2020, to Chelsea Winters, LaFargeville, a daughter, Phoenix Nellis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.