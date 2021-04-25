Births
ADAMSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 12, 2021, to K-Lee Watson and Charles Adamson, Watertown, a son, Koda Leon.
CLEMENT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 9, 2021, to Kiera Russell and Zachary Clement, Watertown, a son, Gunner Jay Charles.
EARVIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 9, 2021, to Cadiencee and Marcus Earvin, Evans Mills, a son, Carter Alexander.
FRIZZELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 15, 2021, to Amanda Fuller, Watertown, a daughter, Olivia Ellen Ann.
GERVERA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 8, 2021, to Amanda and Anthony Gervera, Lacona, twin daughters, Alivia Rose and Aubrie Brooke.
KAMPNICH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 14, 2021, to Shiloh Schloop and Dylan Kampnich, Watertown, a son, Kaden Patrick.
KIMBLE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 8, 2021, to Courtney Meek and Dylan Kimble, Gouverneur, a daughter, Blakely Lynne.
LAFAVE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 8, 2021, to Samantha Middlestate and Jeffrey LaFave, Chaumont, a son, Wyett Andrew.
LINT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 8, 2021, to William N. and Victoria L. Lint, Norwood, a son, William R.G.
LOOMIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 13, 2021, to Kaytelynn and Brandon Loomis, Watertown, a daughter, Nola Kay.
MANFREDINI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 9, 2021, to Suzette and Chase Manfredini, Watertown, a daughter, Coraline Belle.
MORROW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 9, 2021, to Chassitty Wainwright and Dakota Morrow, Clayton, a son, Jacob George.
PATEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 14, 2021, to Sajni and Darpan Patel, Watertown, a son, Kian Darpan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.