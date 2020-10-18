Births
BAKER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 2, 2020, to Ashley Phillips and Joseph Baker, Boonville, a daughter, McKinley Lynn.
BARTLETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2020, to Kimberly and Brett Bartlett, Brownville, a daughter, Barlow Grey.
BEADORE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 16, 2020, to Ashley Szewil and Joseph Beadore, Boonville, a daughter, Rowan Layne.
BRANAGAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 21, 2020, to Cassandra Branagan and Zachery Hosmer, Lowville, a son, Asher Joseph Allen.
BUELL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 25, 2020, to Casandra and Brian Buell, Lowville, a daughter, Teagan Maya.
BURNS — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 4, 2020, to Justin Burns and Brooke Wood, Madrid, a son, Colton.
CLEAVER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 24, 2020, to Madeline and Ethan Cleaver, Fort Drum, a daugher, Everleigh May.
CLEMENT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 4, 2020, to Kelly and Thomas Clement, Adams Center, a son, Aithan Thomas.
COBB — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 2, 2020, to Ashley and Timothy Cobb, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Idalia Suzanne.
CONOVER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 25, 2020, to Jennifer Taylor and Paul Conover, Lowville, a daughter, Remy Lynn Paul.
CORNAIRE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 28, 2020, to Jena-Jean Sheree Cornaire, Lowville, a daughter, Ava-Lee Elena.
DELOERA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 4, 2020, to Ofelia and James DeLoera, Fort Drum, a daughter, Natalia.
DUVALL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 2, 2020, to Charles and Jennifer Duvall, Malone, a daughter, Naomi A.
ESTRADA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 4, 2020, to Marissa Boshane and Angel Estrada, Watertown, a son, Luis Noel.
FEERO — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 9, 2020, to Clay and Amanda Feero, Carthage, a son, Gunner James.
KENNEDY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 3, 2020, to Jordan and Samuel Kennedy, Lowville, a son, Owen Terence.
KERRY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 5, 2020, to Dillon and Whitney Kerry, Ogdensburg, a daughter, Ensley Jeann.
LEE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 3, 2020, to Tressa and Mick Lee, Turin, a son, Tucker Elwyn.
LEIJA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2020, to Hollie and Joe Leija III, Watertown, a daughter, Natalie Elena.
LENNOX — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 1, 2020, to Vanessa Stearns and Matthew Lennox, Adams Center, a son, Chase Steven.
LI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 1, 2020, to Nana Dong and Fen Li, Watertown, a son, Jovon.
LIGHTHOLDER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 4, 2020, to Kaela Rae Lightholder, Carthage, a daughter, Emarie Rose.
LOCKE-MOUREY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2020, to Stacey Locke-Mourey, Watertown, a daughter, Madelyn Grace.
MATTHYNSSENS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 3, 2020, to Hannah and Roy Matthynssens, a daughter, Indigo Lucille.
OGDEN-SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 2, 2020, to Kari and Christopher Ogden, Watertown, a daughter, Cora Elizabeth.
OSSONT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 20, 2020, to Shawna Rene Rogers, Boonville, a daughter, Alena Leigh.
PINKHAM — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 18, 2020, to Jane and Robert Pinkham, Lowville, a son, Easton Jones.
REESE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 30, 2020, to Candy and Dustin Reese, Boonville, a son, Damian James.
RHONE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 21, 2020, to Darien Alyssa Rhone, Boonville, a daughter, Lailynn Irene.
RIVERS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 14, 2020, to Miranda Shafer and Colby Rivers, Lowville, a daughter, Ellyaynna Scarlett.
RODZIEWICZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 10, 2020, to James and Linda Rdziewicz, Calcium, a son, Marcus Aurelius.
SHARLOW-VANBROCKLIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 5, 2020, to Sara Sharlow, Watertown, and Shawn VanBrocklin, Belleville, a son, Ronin Isaac.
SNYDER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 17, 2020, to Alexis and Tyler Snyder, Lowville, a son, Carson Alexander.
TORCHIA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 29, 2020, to Emily and Adken Torchia, Fort Drum, a daughter, Emilia Joy.
VALENTIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2020, to Brianna Koberger and Jordan Valentin, Lowville, a son, Landon Jace.
WEILER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 26, 2020, to Krizma Lynn Moran, Lowville, a son, Jaxon William.
WIDRICK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 14, 2020, to Samantha and Timothy Widrick, Castorland, a daughter, Shorey Lynn.
WILLIAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2020, to Kayla Reber and Tahir Williams, Watertown, a son, Royal Ezmerlyn Marcel.
YORK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 22, 2020, to Courtney and Wyatt York, Constableville, a daughter, Wren Elizabeth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.