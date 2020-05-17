Births
BERRY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 27, 2020, to Hannah and Drew Berry, LaFargeville, a son, Greyson James.
CARPENTER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 29, 2020, to Taylor Carpenter and Tylor Turner, Philadelphia, a son, Carter John-Allen.
CHONTOSH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 3, 2020, to Nikki and Joseph Chontosh, a daughter, Lucille Wright.
CHURCH — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 5, 2020, to Dallas Church and Rebecca Lillie, Mannsville, a son, Carter Michael.
DE LA CRUZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 1, 2020, to Elizabeth and Ernesto De la Cruz, Fort Drum, a son, Rohan Isaiah.
DUFORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 1, 2020, to Katherine and Ronald Duford Jr., Clayton, a son, Ronald Norbert III.
FRIZZELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 3, 2020, to Jessica and Jason Frizzell, Watertown, a daughter, Lyla Reese.
GAINES — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 6, 2020, to Joshua and Harley Gaines, Copenhagen, a daughter, Sawyer Jo.
GEBO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 2, 2020, to Chelsea and Chad Gebo, Rodman, a son, Lane Lyle Benjamin.
HADFIELD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 28, 2020, to Angela and James Hadfield, Gouverneur, a daughter, Rayna Grace.
HUFF — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 3, 2020, to Kristen and Nikolas Huff, Fort Drum, a daughter, Elena Rise Ciera.
KING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 28, 2020, to Megan and Forrest King, Watertown, a son, Benjamin Alexander.
LOOMIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 1, 2020, to Kristi Loomis, Watertown, a daughter, Jayanna Marie.
MAXWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 29, 2020, to Ariana and Justin Maxwell, Fort Drum, a daughter, Madilynn Alexis.
MOORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 29, 2020, to Saphnie Dana and Damion Moore, Pulaski, a daughter, Harper Alice.
MORALES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 30, 2020, to Matoria Morales and William Morales-Soto, Fort Drum, a son, Cassius Keanu.
MOYA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 29, 2020, to Luz and Ramon Moya, Fort Drum, a son, Ramon Javier.
PETERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 29, 2020, to Stephanie Bernal and Sean Peterson, Black River, a son, Nathaniel Kevin.
ROOME — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 20, 2020, to Jacob and Tiffany Roome, Madrid, a son, Mason John.
SCHROY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 29, 2020, to Kelsey and Drew Schroy, Watertown, a son, Brooksen Shawn-Michael.
TEBO — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 6, 2020, to Brandon Tebo and Lindsey Jordal, Carthage, a son, Landyn Robert.
THOMPSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 8, 2020, to James Thompson and Heather Staccone, Watertown, a daughter, Lilith Rose.
WIDRICK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 28, 2020, to Jessica Widrick, a daughter, Lucy Layne.
WORDEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 1, 2020, to Morgan Miner, Mannsville, and Michael Warden, Sandy Creek, a daughter, Pauline Diana Joy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.