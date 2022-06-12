Births
BAPTISTE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2022, to Jessica and Marc Jean Baptiste, Black River, a son, Storm Meekael Verner.
BARBALICH — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 1, 2022, to Matthew Barbalich and Elizabeth Demeree, Black River, twin son, Evan Andrew; and daughter, Summer Eileen.
BUCKLEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 2, 2022, to Tyler and Bayleigh Buckley, Carthage, a daughter, Kinsley Mae.
BUSH — In Carthage Area Hospital, May 31, 2022, to Benjamin and Batie Bush, Carthage, a son, Kohen Scott.
DOYLE — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 2, 2022, to Lawrence Doyle and Mindy Barrett, Carthage, a daughter, Nevaeh Brooke.
EGGLESTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 31, 2022, to Nina and Jason Eggleston, Adams, a daughter, Luna Jean.
GUNN — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 7, 2022, to Brian and Jessica Gunn, Carthage, a daughter, Willow Mae.
HADFIELD — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 2, 2022, to Jordan and Davienna Hadfield, Watertown, a daughter, Briella Gayle.
KAMPNICH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2022, to Miranda and Brian Kampnich, Watertown, a daughter, Madelynn Leigh.
KENNELL — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 4, 2022, to Dale and Madision Kennell, Lowville, a daughter, Madison Kay.
LAPLATNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 31, 2022, to Meagan and Malechi LaPlatney, Adams, a daughter, Telena Claire.
MACHIA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 31, 2022, to Jolee and Jeremy Machia, Watertown, a son, Dawson Joseph.
NICHOLS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 1, 2022, to Tara and Anthony Nichols, Gouverneur, a son, Levi Martin.
OLIVER — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 4, 2022, to Charles and Kyla Oliver, Carthage, a daughter, Ainsley May.
PATTERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2022, to Morgan and Nicholas Patterson, Fort Drum, a son, Rhett Joseph Thomas.
PEARSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 1, 2022, to Erin and Joshua Pearson, Fort Drum, a son, Atticus Delph.
ROBINSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 30, 2022, to Macayla and Ryan Robinson, Watertown, a son, Ryder James.
TANNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 3, 2022, to Maria Rice and Brian Tanner, Watertown, a son, Griffin Lawrence.
THOMPSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2022, to Megan and Nikolas Thompson, Fort Drum, a daughter, Penelope Marie.
WALTS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2022, to Megan and Jeremiah Walts, Adams, a daughter, Winona Joan.
WOOD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2022, to Alyssa Heath and Jordan Wood, Watertown, a daughter, Winter Penelope.
