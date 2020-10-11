Births
ALEXANDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 24, 2020, to Sarah Swentko and Christopher Alexander, Carthage, a daughter, Elara June.
BLUE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 2, 2020, to Jennifer Okon and AJ Blue, Canton, a son Gavin.
BOWEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2020, to Elizabeth and Benjamin Bowen, Evans Mills, a son, Thomas Hunter.
BROWN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 25, 2020, to Victoria and Brian Brown, Adams, a daughter, Brynlee Rose.
CAMIDGE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 3, 2020, to Nicholas Camidge and MaKayla Cullen, Felts Mills, a daughter, Quinn Marie.
CLARK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 22, 2020, to Alyson Halferty and Joseph Clark, Watertown, a daughter, Sawyer Jayne.
COLLINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 29, 2020, to Samantha and Isaac Collins, Fort Drum, a son, Barrett Trevor.
CORNELL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 26, 2020, to Anthony and Alicia Cornell, a son, Reed Lawrence.
EATON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 24, 2020, to Cassie and Jacob Eaton, Fort Drum, a son, Logan Clay.
HART-FLETCHER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 30, 2020, to Tyler Fletcher and Justine Hart, Carthage, a daughter, Shaina Elizabeth.
LAPLATNEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 26, 2020, to Megan and Malechi LaPlatney, a son, Markov Charles Wayne.
LYONS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 23, 2020, to Autumn and Michael Lyons, Adams Center, a daughter, Cheyenne Hudson Cole.
MORAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 28, 2020, to Hunter Moran and Brittney Sobolak, Watertown, a daughter, Emilia Rose.
MYERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 26, 2020, to Sally and Daniel Myers, Black River, a son, James Royd.
PETO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2020, to Jessica Peto and Gordon Kenyon Jr., Watertown, a son, Keegan Joseph.
RODRIGUEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2020, to Jordan Walker-Rodriguez and Daniel Rodriguez, Watertown, a daughter, Emma Rose.
ROSE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 26, 2020, to ADarra Delaney and Steven Rose, Chaumont, a son, Ashton Christopher.
WHITTON — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 2, 2020, to Colby Whitton and Andrea Mono, Natural Bridge, a son, Braxtyn Lee.
WOLF — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Sept. 22, 2020, to Caitlin Cameron and Nicholas Wolf, Potsdam, a son, Asher Amadeus.
