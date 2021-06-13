Births
BELLINGER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 3, 2021, to Mickenzie and Cotie Bellinger, Adams, a son, Brady Allan.
BOUVIER — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 4, 2021, to Corey Bouvier and Halie Millett, Redwood, a daughter, Gemma Lynn.
BROWN — In Samartian Medical Center, Watertown, May 28, 2021, to Jena and Swasey Brown, Fort Drum, a son, Quentin David.
BURNETT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 15, 2021, to Marlee and Elyse Burnett, Brasher Falls, a son, Hudson David.
BURROWS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 30, 2021, to Lea and Jeremiah Burrows, Watertown, a son, Jamison Joseph.
DULAJ — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 2, 2021, to Peter Dulaj and Kaitlyn Nelson, Carthage, a son, Samuel Ellis.
FARR — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 2, 2021, to Joseph Farr and Mackenzie Dillan, Yuma, a daughter, Delilah Nova Roase.
MATTICE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 1, 2021, to Zoey Mattice and Clayton Moulton, Potsdam, a son, Oliver Lewis.
MORTIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 29, 2021, to Nichole Watson and D’Jon Mortis, Watertown, a son, Iman Taylor.
MINER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2021, to Paige Miner, Watertown, a daughter, Raylee Pennylynn Marie.
PECORI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2021, to Tara Thayer and Shaun Pecori, Watertown, a son, Viggo Ianto.
RAYBURN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 28, 2021, to Alton Rayburn and Ashley Peggs, Canton, a son, Luke David.
ROOD — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 29, 2021, to Lance and Kristen Rood, a daughter, Ava.
SNELL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 27, 2021, to Macaulay and Heather Snell, a son, Karson Macaulay.
SPEID — In Samaritan Medical Center, May 1, 2021, to Juliann Goodfried and Gresford Speid, Hailesboro, a son, Everette RioJon HOlmes.
SWEET — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 26, 2021, to Brittany Hilliard, Watertown, a daujghter, Luna Skye.
WATSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, May 27, 2021, to Sarah and Daniel Watson, Lowville, a daughter, Amelia Jean.
