Births
ASHBY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2019, to Shannon Robinson and Jason Ashby, Pulaski, a son, Levi Keith.
BACON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 9, 2019, to Ashley and Cornelius Bacon, Watertown, a son, Caleb Urijah.
BERRY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2019, to Alexys O’Crowley and Anthony Berry, Fort Drum, a daughter, River Lynne.
BROWN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2019, to Gabrielle Gibson and Derrick Brown, Watertown, a daughter, Anastahsia Amore.
BROWN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 15, 2019, to Samantha Strader and Daniel Brown, Watertown, a son, Theodore Arthur.
BRUCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 10, 2019, to Lauriar Collins and Isaiah Bruce, Watertown, a daughter, Kennedy Eva-Marie.
CASARIO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2019, to Grace Lennox, Ogdensburg and Joshua Casario, Watertown, a daughter, Gwenivere Alison.
CHILDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 15, 2019, to Ashley and Matthew Childs, Watertown, a daughter, Merlynn Ann.
COOPER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2019, to Caitlin and Brett Cooper, Fort Drum, a daughter, McKinlee Grace.
CRONK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2019, to Megan and David Cronk, Carthage, a son, Benjamin David.
DEMARCO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 13, 2019, to Tiffani LaBarge and Jesse-Lee DeMarco, Watertown, a son, Sylis Alexander.
ESTAL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2019, to Cassie and Daniel Estal, Adams, a son, Daniel David.
GARDNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2019, to Jaclyn and Matthew Gardner, Fort Drum, a daughter, Olivia-June Marie.
GARY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Sept. 20, 2019, to Tyree Gary and Alyssa McGinnis, Black River, a son, Ta’liq Dameer.
HARVEY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Sept. 13, 2019, to Erica Berger and Tristen Harvey, Louisville, a daughter, Isla Lynn.
JOHN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 13, 2019, to Kailia Taynor and Bradley John, Watertown, a son, Jeremiah Aaron-Colt.
MARCIAL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 10, 2019, to Brianna and Jose Marcial, Carthage, a daughter, Saundra Neila.
MCKILLOP — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 17, 2019, to Alicia and Richard McKillop, Evans Mills, a son, Lincoln Archer.
MENDEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 12, 2019, to Ashley and Manuel Mendez, Copenhagen, a son, Morgan Manoah.
MILLER-LATRAY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Sept. 9, 2019, to Brandie Miller and Travis LaTray, Madrid, a daughter, Leahanna.
MUELLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 14, 2019, to Savannah Giegerich and John Mueller, Gouverneur, a daughter Genevieve Louise.
MURRAY — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Sept. 11, 2019, to Pearl Alexander and Nick Murray, Norfolk, a son, Cassius Robert.
PACHECO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 14, 2019, to Vivian Fanagwaath and Alejandro Pacheco, Deferiet, a son, Alejandro.
ROYCE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Sept. 12, 2019, to Emily and Cody Royce, Edwards, a daughter, Quinn Abbott.
SABBAGH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Sept. 14, 2019, to Abdulrahman and Manal Sabbagh, Potsdam, a daughter, Loura.
SCOTT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2019, to Edna Banjoko, Watertown, a daughter, Rose Bella.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 10, 2019, to Diary and Kwame Smith, Watertown, a daughter, Sentry Centeria-Natasjia.
TRUJILLO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 13, 2019, to Marisol Guerrero and Armando Trujillo, Fort Drum, a daughter, Avery Bella.
TUTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2019, to Alexis Townsend and Joshua Tuton, Watertown, a daughter, Scarlett Joyce.
WAITE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2019, to Alissa and Justin Waite, Adams Center, a daughter, Madison Louise.
YOUNGS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 11, 2019, to Taylor Kerr LaRock, Ogdensburg and Michael Youngs, Hammond, a daughter, Emery Sharon Marie.
ZEHR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2019, to Autumn Hudson and Ryan Zehr, Sandy Creek, a daughter, Aubrey Genevieve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.