Births
BAKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 11, 2019, to Rebecca Fitzgerald, Canton, a son, Jaxson William.
BLACKWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 15, 2019, to Lindsey Strickler, Watertown, and Jesse Blackwell, Adams, a daughter, Morgan Marie.
BUCHER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 16, 2019, to Mary and Christopher Bucher, Brownville, a son, Dawson Joseph.
CERVANTES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 9, 2019, to Maricela and Carlos Cervantes, Watertown, a son, Mateo Emiliano.
CUZZOCREA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 12, 2019, to Karlisa Reynolds and Kiegan Cuzzocrea, Watertown, a son, Kai Timothy.
DRAIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2019, to Cortney Mailhotte and Dayha Drain, Fort Drum, a daughter, Evelyn May.
ELSTON — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 23, 2019, to Jacob and Ashytn Elston, Fort Drum, a son, Elijah Cyrus.
FOUNTAIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 8, 2019, to Marcy and Robert Fountain III, LaFargeville, a son, Charlie Wade.
GAMBLE — In Carthage Area Hospial, July 19, 2019, to Kraig and Valerie Gamble, Gouverneur, a son, Jace Zachary.
GRANDJEAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 17, 2019, to Daniel and Mandy Grandjean, Rodman, a daughter, Harper Irene.
HARTMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2019, to Videlia and Mason Hartman, Evans Mills, a son, Mason Hal Jr.
HORTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 9, 2019, to Amy and Christopher Horton, Watertown, a son, Wesley Paul.
LAZORE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 13, 2019, to Danielle and Michael Lazore, Watertown, a son, Baker Michael.
MARSHALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 11, 2019, to Mackenzie Marshall, Rodman, a daughter, Kennidee Cathy Faye.
MILLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 17, 2019, to MarvelMiller IV and Ashley Stephens, LaFargeville, a son, Xaidan Ray.
PHILLIPS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 12, 2019, to Brittany Hunt and Jessie Phillips, Watertown, a daughter, Emery Leigh.
PIERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 8, 2019, to Ashley Pierson, Watertown, a son, Justus James William.
STRADER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 21, 2019, to Kevin and Leah Strader, Mannsville, a daughter, Nora Layne.
VECCHIONE — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 19, 2019, to Daniel and Meghan Vecchione, Fort Drum, a son, Kaiden Michael.
YODER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 11, 2019, to Shannon and Ryan Yoder, Fort Drum, a son, Theodore Marcus.
