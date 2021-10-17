Births
BROUTY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 25, 2021, to Brenda and Clay Brouty, Carthage, a daughter, Autumn Rayne.
CHEVALIER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 28, 2021, to Paige Gramstorff and Jimmy Chevalier, Fort Drum, a son, Iven Jaymes.
COMINS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 23, 2021, to Haley and Justin Comins, Boonville, a son, Gatlin Connor.
COWLES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 1, 2021, to Kristin Cowles Toledo and Robert Cowles Jr., Watertown, a daughter, KayLee Mae.
DAVENPORT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 2, 2021, to Autumn Portwood, Watertown, a daughter, Aria Grace.
DAVOY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 16, 2021, to Tracie and David Davoy Jr., Croghan, a daughter, Abigail Elizabeth.
DISCO — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 28, 2021, to Alicia Babcock and Corey Disco, Lowville, a daughter, Cali Jo.
EGGAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 15, 2021, to Emily Malowicki and Eric Eggan, Lowville, a son, Easton Edward.
GEROW — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 21, 2021, to Brianna Daymont and Brandon Gerow, Lowville, a daughter, Grace Marie.
GILBERT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 20, 2021, to Rebecca and Ian Gilbert, Castorland, a daughter, Amabel Strength.
HITCHMAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 26, 2021, to Sierra and Eugene Hitchman, Harrisville, a son, Carson Kermit.
JETTY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 18, 2021, to Justine Hodkinson and Ryan Jetty, Castorland, a son, Waylon George.
JONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2021, to Macey and Devon Jones, Parish, a son, Wesley Pence.
LAFONTAINE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, to Leah and Connor Lafontaine, Carthage, a son, Louis Miller.
LAWSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 29, 2021, to Rayghan and Brandon Lawson, Fort Drum, a son, River Lane.
MAKUCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 30, 2021, to Emily Daly-Makuch and Tyler Makuch, Evans Mills, a daughter, Julia Mae.
MAROLF — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 12, 2021, to Hayle Hand and Wyatt Marolf, Glenfield, a daughter, Avery Mae.
MOSER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 9, 2021, to Cassie and Christopher Moser, Croghan, a son, Colson Henry.
NIER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 5, 2021, to Dakota and Daniel Nier, Redwood, a son, Daniel Joshua.
OLLEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 11, 2021, to Damian Olley and Abigail Ferguson, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Samantha Rose.
O’NEILL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 7, 2021, to Charlize and Brandon O’Neill, Lowville, a son, Kai Jackson.
REMINGTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 1, 2021, to Hilary and Jeffery Remington, Adams, a son, Garrit Searl.
RIPP — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 14, 2021, to Lyndsay Capron and Nicholas Ripp, Port Leyden, a daughter, Claire Sophia.
SEIDEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 2, 2021, to Melissa Buchanan and David Seiden, Fort Drum, a daughter, Victoria Ruth.
STOLLER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 30, 2021, to Anna and Neil Stoller, Castorland, a daughter, Elianna Grace.
TEHONICA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 2, 2021, to Sabrina Gallo and Michael Tehonica, Watertown, a son, Grayson Michael.
TOLOSA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Sept. 27, 2021, to Montana and Caleb Tolosa, Evans Mills, a son, Easton Ryan.
TRIPP — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 17, 2021, to Bethanie and Shawn Tripp Jr., Lowville, a son, Archer Patrick.
VILLALOBOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 1, 2021, to Jacqueline Romero and Abraham Villalobos, Watertown, a son, Abraham.
WEISBROD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Watertown, Sept. 16, 2021, to Kristal Bigelow and Thomas Weisbrod, Watertown, a son, Gabriel Allessandro Peter Thomas.
ZEHR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 24, 2021, to Santi and Timothy Zehr Jr., Carthage, a son, Ryker James.
