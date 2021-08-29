Births
BARD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 18, 2021, to Siera and Dylon Bard, Beaver Falls, a daughter, Berkley Elyse.
BATTERTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 17, 2021, to Jobilyn and Quillon Batterton, Fort Drum, a daughter, Safira Sheryl.
BERGHORN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 8, 2021, to Jennifer and Shane Berghorn, Copenhagen, a son, Walker Shane.
BIRCHENOUGH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 5, 2021, to Anna and Ryan Birchenough, Castorland, a daughter, Ayven Rayce.
BUCY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 30, 2021, to Ashley Klein and Lewis Bucy III, Lowville, a daughter, Alexzandra Lynn.
BUSH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Aug. 3, 2021, to Clarissa and Robert Bush, Lyons Falls, a son, Alexander Lee.
COULMAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 15, 2021, to Ashley Coulman, Lyons Falls, a son, Malachi Remington.
COUNTRYMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 16, 2021, to Brooke Yeoman and Chad Countryman, Watertown, a daughter, Ivy Olive.
DAVIS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 21, 2021, to Brittany and Jonathon Davis, Carthage, a son, Walker James.
DOLAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 29, 2021, to Morgan Baslow and Michael Dolan, Lyons Falls, a son, Anthony Michael.
ETTUH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 12, 2021, to Sabine and Kodjo Ettuh, Watertown, a son, Junior Kodjo.
FARR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 1, 2021, to Kayla Cavanaugh and Brad Farr, Constableville, a son, Benjamin Sydney.
FRANCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 17, 2021, to Ebony and Dwight France, Watertown, a daughter, Talia Ava.
GARCIA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 16, 2021, to Katrina and Salvador Garcia, Fort Drum, a son, Ezekiel Amado.
GIBBONS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 6, 2021, to Kelsey and Patrick Gibbons, Carthage, a son, Oliver James.
HARTLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 15, 2021, to Kera Laween and Brandon Hartley, Watertown, a daughter, Amara Lynn Ann.
HEARNES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 9, 2021, to Grace Reid and Ryan Hearnes, Henderson, a daughter, Ellie Grace.
HENRY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 3, 2021, to Melinda Rogers and Tyler Henry, Copenhagen, a son, Greyson Michael.
HERNANDEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 16, 2021, to Marimar and Justin Hernandez, Fort Drum, a son, Axel.
HETRICK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 14, 2021, to Christy and Jaxson Hetrick, Copenhagen, a son, Jason Roberts.
HILL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 7, 2021, to Lesley Bush and Thomas Hill, Port Leyden, a son, Lincoln August.
HILL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 9, 2021, to Dorothyann and Allen Hill, Alder Creek, a son, Jeremiah James.
JONES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 15, 2021, to Marcus and Ebony Jones, Watertown, a daughter, Joy Noelle.
KENEALY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 15, 2021, to Lindsey and Nicholas Kenealy, Port Leyden, a son, Wyatt William.
LAMA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 13, 2021, to Rinjing and Sunita Lama, Carthage, a son, Pranav.
LAPARR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 29, 2021, to Jennifer and Brian LaParr, Brantingham, a son, Christopher Ryan.
LARKINS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 31, 2021, to Kayla Marie Larkins, Watertown, a daughter, Kaylee Lyn.
LAWHEAD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 11, 2021, to Alison and Kristopher Lawhead, Fort Drum, a son, Oliver Daniel.
MAIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 13, 2021, to Laura Spencer and Robert Main, Watertown, a son, Andrew Lee.
MCGAUGHE-SCHAFER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 14, 2021, to Kristen McGaughey and Rachel Schafer, Canton, a daughter, Jocelyn Bethany.
MILLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 16, 2021, to Mariah Woodside, a son, Lucas James.
MONCADA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 16, 2021, to Emily and Leighton Moncada, Calcium, a son, Ezekiel David.
PARENT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 14, 2021, to Amanda Parent, Brushton, a son, Terran Zachary-Robert.
PHILLIPS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 16, 2021, to Brittany Hunt and Jessie Phillips, Watertown, a daughter, Alayah Jean.
ROCKHILL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 5, 2021, to Amy and Michael Rockhill, Boonville, a daughter, Leela Grace.
ROGGIE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 15, 2021, to Benjamin and Kaelee Roggie, Carthage, a son, Reese Leonard Scott.
SMITH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 30, 2021, to Alexis Marie Smith, Boonville, a daughter, Addisyn Mae.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 16, 2021, to Sasha and Tyler Smith, Fort Drum, a son, James.
SPICER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 16, 2021, to Richelle and Matthew Spicer, Philadelphia, a daughter, Zoey Kaya.
TABOLT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 27, 2021, to Caitlin and Cory Tabolt, Lowville, a daughter, Caisie Margaret.
TEAL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 2, 2021, to Ashlin Tripp and Lucas Teal, Lowville, a daughter, Iris Sara.
VANPATTEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 4, 2021, to Jackie and Brian Vanpatten, Boonville, a daughter, Elsa Mae.
VILLERREAL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 11, 2021, to Guadalupe Santos and Ruben Villarreal Valdez, Evans Mills, a son, Liam Uriel.
WALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 12, 2021, to Liliana and Isaiah Wall, Fort Drum, a daughte,r Adah Kay-Lynn.
WARD — In Lewis County General Hospital, July 20, 2021, to Monica and Matthew Ward, Lowville, a daughter, Riley Mae.
WESTBROOK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 15, 2021, to Kerry Mayhew and Brian Westbrook, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Aspen Christine.
WORDEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 17, 2021, to Andrea and Ryan Worden, a sonn, Alexander James.
ZEHR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 7, 2021, to Amelia Scofield and Jordan Zehr, Adams Center, a daughter, Madilyn Grace.
