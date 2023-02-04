Births
ANDERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 24, 2023, to Kirsten and Jared Anderson, Clayton, a daughter, Hudson Rae.
BACHELOR — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 27, 2023, to Jaden and Brooke Bachelor, Watertown, a daughter, Robin Jade.
BEACH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 28, 2023, to Charlotte and Gannon Beach, Watertown, a daughter, Magnolia Grace.
FERRARO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 28, 2023, to Olga and Jonathan Ferraro, Fort Drum, a son, Oliver Alexander.
GAMBLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 29, 2023, to Lena and Andrew Gamble, Black River, a son, George Andrew.
HAWKINS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 30, 2023, to Vanessa and Ryan Hawkins, Fort Drum, a son, Alexander John.
LAFAR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 25, 2023, to Autumn Brownell and Joseph Lafar, Clayton, a daughter, Dakota Dawn.
PATCHEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 23, 2023, to Taylor and Jordan Patchen, Black River, a daughter, Mia Grace.
RAYMOND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 30, 2023, to Mary Morrow and Brent Raymond, Watertown, a daughter, Sara Louise.
SECREST — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 26, 2023, to Samantha and Nathan Secrest, Watertown, a son, Braylon Nash.
SHAW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 27, 2023, to Jasmine Berry and Caleb Shaw, Fort Drum, a son, Zyaire Nasir.
VALENTIN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 25, 2023, to Brianna Koberger and Jordan Valentin, Lowville a son, Zavier Cole.
