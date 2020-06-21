Births
BABCOCK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 27, 2020, to Kathleen Cavanaugh and Alan Babcock Jr., Constableville, a son, Joseph Alan.
BARROWS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 21, 2020, to Emily Lawton and Timothy Barrows, Turin, a daughter, Annie Joan.
BOCCIO — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 7, 2020, to Katherine and Alex Boccio, Lowville, a son, Milo Grey.
BROSSOIT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 5, 2020, to Michael Brossoit II and MaryAnn Hull, a daughter, Novah.
DEES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 6, 2020, to Samantha and Dalton Dees, Fort Drum, a daughter, Peyton Jo.
FARNEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 6, 2020, to Ashley Lynne Vannest, Lowville, a daughter, Aryelle Skye.
FLINT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 5, 2020, to Sapphire Christopher and Tyler Flint, Lowville, a daughter, Maeve Bliss.
FRANCIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 3, 2020, to Mikayla and Sebastian Francis, Watertown, a son, Ryan Michael.
GASTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Ju 5, 2020, to Brittany Mallette, Watertown, a son, Hendrix Caine.
GENITO — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 29, 2020, to Cheretta Powell and Adam Genito, Lowville, a son, Owen Jaxon.
GREEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 1, 2020, to Samantha Green, Dexter, and Marshall Green, LaFargeville, a daughter, Gracelynn Jo.
HAGGETT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 5, 2020, to Brian J. Haggett II and Kailey Marie Haggett, Potsdam, a daughter, Grace Isabelle.
HANSEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2020, to Erica and Christian Hansel, Evans Mills, a daughter, Naomi Bella.
HERZIG — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 6, 2020, to Mckenizie and Joshua Herzig, Lowville, a daughter, Kensli Joy.
HUNTLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 4, 2020, to Melissa Hockey and Derek Huntley, Sackets Harbor, a son, Orion Robert.
JORDAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 6, 2020, to Chelsea Lee Noftsier, Croghan, a daughter, Laila Jaide.
KING — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 21, 2020, to SamanthaJo Kent and Mark King Jr., Constableville, a daughter, Alainnah Jean.
KROKOWSKI — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 27, 2020, to Megan and Andrew Krokowski, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Kenna Grace.
LAPLANTEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 19, 2020, to Madison and Joshua LaPlantey, Harrisville, a daughter, Hudsyn Rhea.
LARKINS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 3, 2020, to Kayla and Joshua Larkins, Lowville, a daughter, Lily Lynn.
LARKINS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 19, 2020, to Kelsey Swofford and Dylan Larkins, Lowville, a son, Dane Jaxson.
MANCINO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 3, 2020, to Makaylah Mancino, Watertown, a son, Giovanni Jamison.
MARTIN — In Carthage Area Hospital, June 12, 2020, to William Martin Jr. and Angela Gadson, Watertown, a daughter, Avyon Vershann.
MCGRATH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2020, to Kylee and Steven McGrath, Philadelphia, a son, Nash Brooks.
MCDONOUGH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 4, 2020, to Samantha and Sean McDonough, Clayton, a daughter, Nora Lee.
MCINTOSH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 5, 2020, to Shannon Hebert and Eric McIntosh, Watertown, a daughter, Sawyer Elizabeeth.
MCNITT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2020, to Kathryn and Logan McNitt, Lacona, a son, Nolan Ryan.
METZLER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 2, 2020, to Briana and Steven Metzler, Boonville, a son, Axel Steven.
NEDDO — In McLaren Northern Michigan, Petoskey, Mich., to Andrew Neddo, Petoskey, Mich., formerly of Lowville, and Victoria Dell, Petoskey, Mich., a son, Linkin Keith.
POST — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 3, 2020, to Samantha Smith and Dustin Post, Lyons Falls, a son, Owen George.
RHOADS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 8, 2020, to Tracy and Johnathan Rhoads, Fort Drum, a daughter, Lillianna June.
RITCHIE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 3, 2020, to Jeff and Chelsea Ritchie, Hermon, a son, Ryker.
ROYSE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 8, 2020, to Blayne and Steven Royse, Watertown, a daughter, Anna Patricia.
SCANLON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, May 14, 2020, to Travis and Amber Scanlon, Potsdam, a daughter, Everly June.
STOTT — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 1, 2020, to Mercedes and Trevor Stott, Potsdam, a daughter, Maesi Kay-Marie.
SWINYER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, June 6, 2020, to Michael and Courtney Swinyer, Potsdam, a daughter, Hailey Jane.
UPTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 5, 2020, to Irina and Charles Upton, Clayton, a daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth.
WARD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, May 29, 2020, to Laura Perkins and Brenden Ward, Lowville, a son, Lincoln Archer.
WINSJANSEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 2, 2020, to Julie and Kristofer Winsjansen, Watertown, a daughter, Cora Lynn.
ZEHR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, April 27, 2020, to Deanna Battles and Montana Zehr, Lowville, a daughter, Cheyenne Theresa.
