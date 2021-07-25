Births
BENNETT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 8, 2021, to Taylor and Shawn Bennett, Philadelphia, twin sons, Maverick Daniel and Warren Leo.
BOYCE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 13, 2021, to Shannara and Devin Boyce, Watertown, a daughter, Devara Maxine Teresa.
BRISTOL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, May 21, 2021, to Durstin Bristol and Sheena Harmer, Hermon, a daughter Elizabeth Mary.
CONVERSE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 10, 2021, to Brittany and John Converse, Watertown, a son, Aaron John.
DALTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 11, 2021, to Alicia and Joshua Dalton, LaFargeville, a daughter, Kennedy Brooklyn Marie.
DOMPKE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 9, 2021, to Tiana and Bradley Dompke, Fort Drum, a son, isaiah Gordon.
HART — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 9, 2021, to Kelsey Delles and Kyle Hart, Evans Mills, a son, Kenneth Thomas.
HATCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 9, 2021, to Skyler Weisse and John Hatch, Watertown, a son, John William Henry II.
HUSTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, June 28, 2021, to Karry Ann (DiGiacomo) and William Douglas Huston, Fort Drum, a son, Wesley Walter.
JUAREZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 12, 2021, to Sarah Ruan and Victor Juarez, Watertown, a son, Giovanni Enrique.
LABARGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 12, 2021, to Sierra Binion and Zachary LaBarge, Black River, a daughter, Georgiana Taylor.
LAFAVER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 12, 2021, to Larry LaFaver Jr. and Katherine Squires, Watertown, a daughter, Annalee Marie.
LAGROW — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 10, 2021, to Terri Yungs and Justin LaGrow, Black River, a daughter Mallory Mae.
LAWLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 15, 2021, to Erica Sullivan Korczakowski and Shawn Lawler, Clayton, a son, Caden James.
LOOMIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 8, 2021, to Tricia and Ryan Loomis, Dexter, a son, Hunter James.
MAPHEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 7, 2021, to Samantha and Eric Maphey, Watertown, a daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth.
MILLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2021, to Taylor and Charles Miller, Fort Drum, a son, Jaxyn Alvin.
MOYER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 14, 2021, to Brianna and Dakota Moyer, Watertown, a daughter, Willow Ann.
RAFUS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 12, 2021, to Chaniece Saint-Val and Nicholas Rafus, Watertown, a daughter, Ashanti Monae.
RANDOLPH — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 10, 2021, to Collin Randolph and Jennifer Escobar, Fort Drum, a son, Beau Daryl.
SMALLWOOD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 13, 2021, to Kayla and Todd Smallwood, Fort Drum, a son, Ryker Cullum.
VILLACORTA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 10, 2021, to Ashley Ventra-Villacorta and Gustavo Villacorta, Carthage, a son, Jacob Adriel.
WHITE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 11, 2021, to Taylor and Jerico White, Antwerp, a son, Watson Joseph.
ZELLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 12, 2021, to Tanner Zeller and Brittany Croft, Gouverneur, a son, Titus Gregory.
