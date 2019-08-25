Births
ARQUITT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 3, 2019, to Morgen and Benjamin Arquitt, Theresa, a son, Belac Benjamin.
BACON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 15, 2019, to Kaitlyn Sipos and Scott Bacon, Black River, a son, Nathen Alexander.
BLAIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 11, 2019, to Mackenzie and Bradley Blair, Calcium, a son, Knox Daniel.
CARR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 28, 2019, to Elaine Mathis and James Carr, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Ivy Leilani.
CARROLL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 29, 2019, to Krista DeShane and William Carroll, Natural Bridge, a son, Lennon Byron.
CASEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 10, 2019, to Benjamin and Morgan Casey, Harrisville, a daughter, Raegan Joelynn.
DAVIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 11, 2019, to Ilissa and Aaron Davis, Watertown, a son, Eugene Michael.
DIBBLE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 25, 2019, to Courtney and Charles Dibble, Lowville, a daughter, Calia Lee.
EBERHART — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 9, 2019, to Jennifer and Alexander Eberhart, Philadelphia, a son, Maximilian Aiden.
EDNAVE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 8, 2019, to Clarissa Mae De Dios and Scoth Ednave, Watertown, a daughter, Sofia Aphrodite De Dios.
EGNEW — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 23, 2019, to Lacey and Daniel Egnew, Port Leyden, a son, Dale Edward Scott.
FREY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 16, 2019, to Bennett Frey and Melissa Millard, Theresa, a daughter, Ella Jean.
GARCIA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 7, 2019, to Maria Rodriguez and Mathew Garcia, a daughter, Mia Enedelia.
GRIFFIN — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 23, 2019, to Emily Snyder and Kyle Griffin, Massena, a son, Colt Allen.
HARTLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 10, 2019, to Erica and Michael Hartle, Dexter, a son, Micah Steven.
JANTZI — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 2, 2019, to Adrienne and Aaron Jantzi, Lowville, a son, Avery Darren.
LEONARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 12, 2019, to Taryn and Derrick Leonard, Evans Mills, a son, Jackson Anthony.
MARSHALL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 12, 2019, to Heather Booth and Gerard Marshall, Antwerp, a son, Sawyer Lee.
MARTINSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 7, 2019, to Brittany and Thomas Martinson, Brownville, a son, Israel Myson.
MENDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 11, 2019, to Terrika French and Sydney Mends, Evans Mills, a daughter, Adrielle Nala.
MILLARD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 7, 2019, to Amy and John Millard, Watson, a son, Collin James.
MURPHY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 6, 2019, to Liana Flack, Lowville, and Sean Murphy, Titusville, Fla., a daughter, Destiny Lee.
NISLEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 25, 2019, to Sarah and David Nisley Jr., Lowville, a son, Anderson Margo.
PATE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 5, 2019, to Melena Fidler and Colin Pate, Lowville, a son, Brayden Michael.
PEREZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 12, 2019, to Shelby and Jorge Perez, Watertown, a daughter, Evelyn Joy.
PETERSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 10, 2019, to Joshua and Melissa Peterson, Calcium, a son, Jackson Arlo.
POHORESKEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 23, 2019, to Leeza Jones and Nicholas Pohoreskey, Port Leyden, a son, Jace Ethan Daniel.
ROGERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 9, 2019, to Natalie Call and Eric Rogers, Black River, a son, Cody Jon.
ROGGIE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 10, 2019, to Shae and Tyson Roggie, Lowville, a daughter, Aubrey Joy.
ROWSAM — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, June 29, 2019, to Chelsea Berrus and Jay Rowsam, Copenhagen, a son, Trenton Matthew.
SALMON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 29, 2019, to Brittany and Douglas Salmon, Constableville, a daughter, Aryanna Catherine.
SHIRTZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 12, 2019, to Felicia and Stephen Shirtz, Antwerp, a son, Christopher Wesley.
SMITH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 24, 2019, to Autumn Smith and Michael Smith, Massena, a son, Elliot.
SMITH — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 11, 2019, to Dustin Smith and Haley VanWeort, Harrisville, a son, Henry William.
STINSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 10, 2019, to Katrina and Zachary Stinson, Watertown, a son, Sojourn Lunaire.
TAYLOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 8, 2019, to Krista Taylor, Watertown, a son, Oline Everett.
TENNANT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 7, 2019, to KayLee Valentin, Rodman, and Dakota Tennant, Adams, a son, Kamryn Michael.
THOMAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 10, 2019, to Kimberly LaShure and Jared Thomas, Watertown, a son, Zion James.
VROOMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 11, 2019, to Chelsey and Thomas Vrooman, Watertown, a son, Liam Alexander.
WYDENOWSKI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 10, 2019, to Kiele and Robert-Joseph Wydenowski, Fort Drum, a son, Nikolai Zaki.
