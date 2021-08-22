Births
ALLEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 10, 2021, to Ciera Way and Francis Allen Jr., Gouverneur, a daughter, Julianna Star-Marie.
BICCUM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 8, 2021, to Natalie Roman and Matthew Biccum, Watertown, a daughter, Davina Lucille.
BLACKWELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 5, 2021, to Kaylee and Mitchell Blackwell, Dexter, a daughter, Rylee Jo.
GIVANS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 3, 2021, to Charity Manor and Al Givans, Watertown, a daughter, Indie Azure.
GONZALEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 5, 2021, to Mercedes and Richard Gonzalez, Fort Drum, a daughter, Echo Lynn.
KELLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 10, 2021, to Amanda Fitzsimmons, Lacona, and David Kelley, Syracuse, a daughter, Ella Jean Shantail.
KERFIEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 10, 2021, to Zachary and Shannon Kerfien, Lowville, a daughter, Rylee Ann Kerfien.
LEDOUX — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 5, 2021, to Julia and Jake Ledoux, Sackets Harbor, a daughter, Savannah Jane.
MARTELL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 7, 2021, to Natalie Moore and Michael Martell, Watertown, a daughter, Azora Rae.
REYES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 3, 2021, to Ivelis Pomales, Watertown, and John Reyes, Paterson, N.J., a son, Michael Janiel.
VANDIVER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 6, 2021, to Katherine and D’Andre Vandiver, Fort Drum, a son, Dominic Liberti.
VILLANUEVA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 4, 2021, to Selina and Michael Villanueva, Watertown, a son, Vincenzo Thomas.
WORTHINGTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 5, 2021, to Chelsea and Jake Worthington, Pulaski, a daughter, Alora Irene.
