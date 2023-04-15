Births
ARREOLA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 7, 2023, to Ashley Finerson and Caelob Arreola, Chaumont, a son, Cayde Riddick.
BOAZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 6, 2023, to Carlene Roach, Watertown, a daughter, Bella Rain.
CHAPEL — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 5, 2023, to Brandon Chapel and Kathryn Brodt, Natural Bridge, a daughter, Brylie Harmony.
FORD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 7, 2023, to Taylor MacNab and Anthony Ford, Black River, a son, Theo Alexander.
GARDNER — In Carthage Area Hospital, March 27, 2023, to Nathan and Sheri Gardner, Castorland, a daughter, Georgina Jacklyn D.
GRAY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2023, to Logan Miller and Hayden Gray, Black River, a daughter, Stella Alani.
HIGHTOWER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2023, to Savanna Wilson and Robert Hightower, Watertown, a son, Micah Trayvon.
JONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 3, 2023, to Ashlee Bucy and Joshua Jones, Watertown, a daughter, Calliope Lew.
KING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 6, 2023, to Lacy and Jason King, Adams, a son, Walker John.
LAWLESS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 8, 2023, to Stephanie Pittavino and Daniel Lawless, Henderson, a son, Wes Adam.
MEDINA-REYNOLDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 5, 2023, to Enahli Medina and Damien Reynolds, Watertown, twin daughters, Haisley Alahna-Marie and Harmony Kingsley-Marie.
O’BRIEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 6, 2023, to Kristen Gilson and Johnnie O’Brien, Watertown, a daughter, Layla Skye.
PICKETT — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 6, 2023, to Jeremiah Pickett and Kaitlyn Yost, Watertown, a daughter, Rosaline Milly.
TAYLOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 8, 2023, to Johnna Nichols and Zachary Taylor, Adams, a son, Hank Allen Paul.
THOMAS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2023, to Christine and Kevin Thomas, Watertown, a son, Mac Prescott.
