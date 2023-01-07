Births
BABCOCK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 27, 2022, to Danielle and Eric Babcock, Philadelphia, a daughter, Charlotte Michelle.
BRANCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 14, 2022, to Sawyer and Jacob Branch, Watertown, a daughter, Josie Jill.
COOK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 14, 2022, to Hannah Rayne Cook, Watertown, a daughter, Lyla Grace.
CRANKER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 27, 2022, to Samantha and Nathan Cranker, Alexandria Bay, a son, Axton Reid.
DAVID — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 21, 2022, to Hannah Steele and Tyler David, Adams, a son, Maverick Lee.
ESFAHANI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 22, 2022, to Djente and Kevin Esfahani, Black River, a daughter, Vivienne Farrah Forugh.
ESTAL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 22, 2022, to Cassandra and Daniel Estal, Adams, a son, Brady Joseph.
FARMER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 12, 2022, to Shawna and Derek Farmer, Carthage, a son, Lake Cannon.
FOLTZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 22, 2022, to Mindy Nichols and Jesse Foltz, Adams, a daughter, Abigail Jean.
FRITZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 26, 2022, to Amber and Brent Fritz, Fort Drum, a daughter, Parker Kayee.
GASTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 13, 2022, to Tina Carr and Michale Gaston, Watertown, a son, Mckel Miles.
GROESBECK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 22, 2022, to Whitney and Dominick Groesbeck, a daughter, Paislee Roseanna.
HUBBARD — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 1, 2023, to Jermaine Hubbard and Courtney Benson, Carthage, a daughter, Raya Annalise.
LANE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 24, 2022, to Elizabeth Goodwin and Derek Lane, Copenhagen, a daughter, Nova Mae Elizabeth.
NIEVES MALDONADO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 18, 2022, to Victoria Maldonado Baez and Roberto Nieves Nieves, a son, Adyan Matias.
NORTZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 22, 2022, to Jennifer Hellinger and Ryan Nortz, Castorland, a daughter, Malynne Isobel Hellinger.
PLUMMER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 24, 2022, to Brittany Hulbert and Gregory Plummer, Watertown, a daughter, Luna Starr-Anne.
RATLIFF — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 15, 2022, to AnnMarie Inman and Warren Ratliff, Watertown, a son, Oliver Wesley.
ROACH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 20, 2022, to Michelle O’Dette and Brian Roach, Watertown, a son, Trenton Josiah.
ROES — In Carthage Area Hospital, Dec. 27, 2022, to Noah and Kaylee Roes, Croghan, a daughter, Aniyah Bernadette.
SCHWEITZER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 14, 2022, to Megan and Jacob Schweitzer, Dexter, a son, Clay Thomas.
THILL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 19, 2022, to Caitlin and Austin Thill, Black River, a daughter, Addison May.
WASHINGTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 21, 2022, to Brianna Justice and Adarius Washington, Watertown, a daughter, Serenity Nicole.
WEIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 13, 2022, to Arianna McIntyre and Nickolas Weir, Harrisville, a son, Jaxson Dean.
ZADY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Dec. 16, 2022, to Akissi Djaha Epse Zady and Sarapahi Zady, Watertown, a son, Esli Elifal.
