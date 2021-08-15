Births
BROWN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 1, 2021, to Joseph Brown and Wendy Colton, Copenhagen, a son, Colton Aaron.
CAREY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 3, 2021, to Katarina and Tyler Carey, Evans Mills, a daughter, Amiya Lucija.
DAVIS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 3, 2021, to Nicolas Davis and Saige Elliott, Carthage, a son, Lorenzo Christopher Joseph.
ELLSWORTH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 3, 2021, to Kristina Finney and John Ellsworth, Watertown, a daughter, Alannah Hope James.
FRANK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 31, 2021, to Catherine and Rodney Frank, Watertown, a son, Malik Jahmal.
HURD — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 4, 2021, to Christopher and Maleaha Hurd, Watertown, a son, Lincoln Wade.
JONES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 30, 2021, to Jenny and Johntavious Jones, Watertown, a daughter, Jazlynne Jade.
LACHAPELLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Aug. 1, 2021, to Emalie Gautreaux and Alcide LaChapelle, Watertown, a daughter, Austyn Jules.
LECLAIR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 30, 2021, to Latashia Adams and Devin LeClair, Watertown, a daughter, Thalia Eris.
MAJAK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 30, 2021, to Felicia and Andrew Majak, Watertown, a daughter, Winifred.
SIMMONS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 28, 2021, to Bambi and Robert Simmons, Evans Mills, a daughter, Novaleigh Skye Ainslee.
SNYDER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 28, 2021, to Megan Carlin and Nicholas Snyder, Russell, a son, Nicholas Andrew James Jr.
SULLIVAN — At home, July 31, 2021, to Stephanie and Tanner Sullivan, Watertown, a daughter, Ivy Grace.
TORRES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, July 29, 2021, to Brittany and Alex Torres, Philadelphia, a son, Grayson.
