Births
ACKLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 11, 2023, to Ariel and Seth Ackley, Watertown, a daughter, Adalynn Grace.
BATTLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 10, 2023, to Rachel Swilling and Joshua Battle, Watertown, a daughter, Lilly Bell.
DELLES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 14, 2023, to Kaitlynn Miller and Craig Delles, Lowville, a daughter, Everlee Lynn.
HAUGHLAND — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 15, 2023, to Faina and Chase Haughland, Fort Drum, a son, George Gordon.
HOOVER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 9, 2023, to Stephanie Mason and Robert Hoover, Watertown, a son, Ryder James.
JOHNSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 20, 2023, to Kaden Johnson and Journey Scheel, Copenhagen, a daughter, Hadley Parker.
MARTINEZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 13, 2023, to Tahlor and Wilfredo Martinez, Sackets Harbor, a son, Matteo Wilfredo.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 13, 2023, to Destiny and Dominick Smith, Watertown, a daughter, Lacey Kate.
STEVENSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 11, 2023, to Gina and Thomas Stevenson Jr., a son, Noah Alexander.
STOKES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 9, 2023, to Shy John and Andrew Stokes, a daughter, Liberty Elizabeth.
STOLLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 18, 2023, to Neil and Anna Stoller, Castorland, a daughter, Madelyn Rose.
VASQUEZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Feb. 16, 2023, to Julian Vasquez and Lila Smith, Theresa, a son, Draigen Alioth.
VERNE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Feb. 9, 2023, to Sara LaVancha, Watertown, a son, Landon Shane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.