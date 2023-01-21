Births
CARLOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 5, 2023, to Fiona Hamilton and Nathanial Carlos, Dexter, a son, Odin Louis.
CASNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 4, 2023, to Brooke Nier and Anthony Casner, Watertown, a son, Axill Ryan Joseph.
DENNER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2023, to Alicia and William Denner, Redwood, a son, Brayden Charles.
DREYTHALER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 9, 2023, to Trisha Ackerman and Jared Ackerman, Harrisville, a daughter, Harper Catherine.
EDGAR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 12, 2023, to Cieran Castor and Justin Edgar, Watertown, a son, Colson Archer River.
HENDERSON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 4, 2023, to Ariana and Justin Henderson, Chaumont, a daughter, Marren Marie.
HOLLIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 13, 2023, to Kamry and Devin Hollie, Fort Drum, a son, Atticus Charles Douglas.
HUGHES SAVAGE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 13, 2023, to Crystal Savage and Wesley Hughes, Philadelphia, a son, Zayden Allen.
JEFFRIES — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 8, 2023, to Sarah Fuller and Dustin Jeffries, Antwerp, a daughter, Rosalie Marie.
LAMICA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 9, 2023, to Danielle Rousseau and Kyle Lamica, Watertown, a daughter, Ellianna Kay.
LONG — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 15, 2023, to Jennifer and Temenus Long Sr., Carthage, a daughter, Ziy’onie De’meriya.
MALLETTE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 7, 2023, to Kaleina Hilts and Andrew Mallette, Watertown, a daughter, Ella Sandra.
MATTHEWS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 5, 2023, to Amanda and Gary Matthews, Clayton, a daughter, Emily Jean.
MATTHEWS — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 12, 2023, to Austin and Grace Matthews, Evans Mills, a son, Wyatt Samuel.
MEADOWS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 12, 2023, to Cassie Freeman and Gregory Meadows Sr., Alexandria bay, a son, Airius Alexander.
MONICA — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 10, 2023, to Caleb and Aaron Monica, Theresa, a son, Sawyer Alexander.
MUNK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 11, 2023, to Ashley and Eric Munk, Watertown, a son, Leeland Louis.
NASWORTHY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 8, 2023, to Samantha Barter and Shawn Nasworthy, Adams Center, a daughter, Kaitlyn Rose.
OSORIO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2023, to Yemi and Arquimenes Osorio, Fort Drum, a daughter, Ezmae Maylin.
RITZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Jan. 12, 2023, to Tyler Ritz and Gabrielle Hutchins, Carthage, a son, Quinn Thomas.
ROBERTS — In Samartian Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 3, 2023, to Desiree and David Roberts III, Alexandria Bay, a son, David.
ROLON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2023, to Carrie Smith and Javier Rolon, Watertown, a daughter, Rosabel Renee.
SAMPLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 8, 2023, to Aspen and Brandon Sample, Fort Drum, a daughter, Ophelia Willow.
SCHRAM — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 8, 2023, to April and Benjamin Schram, Calcium, twin daughter, GraceLynn Margaret Celeste, and son, Charles Allen Lee.
SCHRECKENGOST — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 11, 2023, to Hannah Dombach and Ryan Schreckengost, Dexter, a son, Wylder Mack.
SOLURI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 9, 2023, to Rhonda Taylor and Tevor Jones, Watertown, a daughter, Jolene Rayne-Lynn.
SOLURI — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Jan. 10, 2023, to Jacey Berry and Mark Soluri, Watertown, a son, Joseph Alan Lee.
