Births
AMACHER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 23, 2020, to Lindsey McDougall and Cory Amacher, Port Leyden, a daughter, Harley Winter.
BOURGEOIS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 14, 2020, to Megan and Tyler Bourgeois, Boonville, a daughter, Elizabeth Maxine.
BURKHARD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 23, 2020, to Jessica Lynn Burkhard, Lowville, a son, Silas Lee Kenneth.
CHRISTIAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 10, 2020, to Destiny Davis and Alan Christian, Black River, a daughter, Darla May Faith.
CLEMENS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 26, 2020, to Elora and Nicholas Clemens, Lowville, a daughter, Naomi Rosalyn.
FARNEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 5, 2020, to Cassandra Rose Spencer, Lyons Falls, a son, Levi Francis.
FOSTER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 19, 2020, to Michael Foster and Jamie VanDerVeeken, Castorland, a daughter, Olivia Jo.
GADBAW — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 14, 2020, to Kylie and Justin Gadbaw, Natural Bridge, a son, Bennett Thomas.
GINGERICH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 30, 2020, to Sherri and Andrew Gingerich, Lowville, a daughter, Sophia Lena.
HAMILTON — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 18, 2020, to Kayla and Corey Hamilton, Colton, a son, Corey Jr.
HULL — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 2, 2020, to Levi Hull and Alechia Lynch, Norfolk, a son, Greysen Steven.
KAMPNICH — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 17, 2020, to Dana and Kenneth Kampnich, Lowville, a son, Benjamin Christopher.
LABARGE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 16, 2020, to Cory and Katelyn LaBarge, North Lawrence, a daughter, Vanessa Louise.
MARSH — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Aug. 22, 2020, to Jordan Marsh and Lauren Brand, Brushton, a daughter, Alayna.
MEAD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 24, 2020, to Brianna and Trevor Mead, Lowville, a son, Oliver James-Andrew.
O’BRIEN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 16, 2020, to Cami Steiner and Jacob O’Brien, Lowville, a son, Remington Fredrick.
PIKE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 18, 2020, to Veronica Miller and Dominic Pike, Watertown, a son, Daxton Jace.
SHERMAN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 29, 2020, to Dominique and Daniel Sherman, Watertown, a son, Edwin Zane.
SIMPSON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 27, 2020, to Shelbie Buskey and Skylar Simpson, Carthage, a son, Indigo James.
TUTTLE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 22, 2020, to Megan Davis and Dakota Tuttle, Glenfield, a daughter, Gabriela Joi.
WEBSTER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Aug. 2, 2020, to Chelby Marie Gadd, Boonville, a daughter, Sophia Marie.
WILLIAMS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 26, 2020, to Julie Grau and Karlil Williams, Beaver Falls, a daughter, Ayris Emmalynne.
ZEHR — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, July 22, 2020, Olivia and Tyler Zehr, Lowville, a daughter, Claire Elise.
