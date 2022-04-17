Births
BEITZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 6, 2022, to Chelsea and Alex Beitz, Henderson Harbor, a son, Harlan David.
BENCOMO SUPPLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 8, 2022, to Mitzy Supple and Jose Bencomo Villapudua, Watertown, a son, Leonel.
BOMZE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 7, 2022, to Jodie and Ryan Bomze, Fort Drum, a son, Julian Gray.
BRYAN — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 9, 2022, to Daniel and Cassandra Bryan, Watertown, a son, Raymond Joseph.
CAMPFIELD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 6, 2022, to Hope Williams, Watertown, a son, Myka Gabriel.
CARMON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 5, 2022, to Shannon and Adam Carmon, Watertown, a daughter, Clara Adaline-Mary.
DEAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2022, to Tomi Diabo and Robert Dean, Watertown, a son, Enzo Caspian.
ELIOPOULOS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 3, 2022, to Anna Larkins and Bruce Eliopoulos, Clayton, a daughter, Remi Jayne.
FIELDS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 8, 2022, to Alleysia Brown and Seamus Fields, Watertown, a son, River Alexander.
HENRY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 9, 2022, to Haley Reff and Henry Joshua, LaFargeville, a son, Hayes Robert.
HOSMER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2022, to Michaela Rotunda-McCarty and Nicholas Hosmer, Sackets Harbor, a son, Danielson Nicholas.
KENEALY — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 11, 2022, to Kevin Kenealy and Ashleigh Brockway, Lowville, twin sons, Lillian Joseph and Kayden William.
KIMMIS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 5, 2022, to Faith Gilligan, Clayton, and Anthony Kimmis, Cape Vincent, a daughter, Eloise Rae.
MEEKS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 5, 2022, to Samantha and Jordan Meeks, Evans Mills, a son, Benjamin Ferguson.
MORSE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 8, 2022, to Cassandra and Douglas Morse, Lorraine, a son, Clayton Richard.
O’CONNOR — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 8, 2022, to Dylan Wright and Brendon O’Connor, Watertown, a daughter, Kennerly Anne.
PARKER — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 4, 2022, to Robert and Christine Parker, Carthage, a daughter, RaeLynn Jo Vera.
SPAULDING — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 4, 2022, to Abigail and Daniel Spaulding, Fort Drum, a son, Josiah Paul.
STORINO — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 7, 2022, to Kristin and Adam Storino, Watertown, a daughter, Sophia Margaret.
WARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 5, 2022, to Laura and Brenden Ward, Lowville, a daughter, Lilliana Skye.
WORDEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 7, 2022, to Morgan and Jacob Worden, Adams, a daughter, Lucy Viola.
YUHASZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 8, 2022, to Bertrum Yuhasz and Teresa Brown, Harrisville, a daughter, Hannah Marie.
