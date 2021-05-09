Births
ARMSTRONG — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 19, 2021, to Olivia and Christopher Armstrong, Watertown, a daughter, Elanor Ruth.
BHAT — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 23, 2021, to Saranga and Prabin Bhat, Calcium, a son, Orion Parth Rana.
DINAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 19, 2021, to Kimberly and Ethan Dinan, Sackets Harbor, a daughter, Emma Grace.
FLATH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 22, 2021, to Alexis and Tyler Flath, Dexter, a daughter, Evelyn Grace.
FOSTER — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, April 5, 2021, to Megan Foster and Adam Perry, a daughter, Rosalie Lynn.
HALL — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 29, 2021, to Michael and Molly Hall, Watertown, a daughter, Madelyn Elizabeth.
JEAN BAPTISTE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 24, 2021, to Jessica and Marc Jean Baptiste, Fort Drum, a son, Khamai Wensley Verner.
MOONEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 21, 2021, to Mackenzie and Cameron Mooney, Port Leyden, a son, Mason Wayne.
PURDY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 22, 2021, to Ashley and Ryan Purdy, Adams, a son, Ryder Alan.
SMITH — In Samaritan Medical Center, April 20, 2021, to Nakie and Olijuwan Smith, Watertown, a son, Braylon Michael.
VANKIRK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 21, 2021, to Rebecca and John VanKirk, Cape Vincent, a daughter, Adelaide Grace.
VANORMAN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 23, 2021, to Jackie and Raymond Vanorman, Watertown, a daughter, Jacklynn Mckenzie.
WILEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, April 29, 2021, to Scott and Paige Wiley, Cape Vincent, a daughter, Maren Nicole.
WOODS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, April 21, 2021, to Cassidy Davis and Tyler Woods, Watertown, a son, Knox Lee.
