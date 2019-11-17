Births
ALGER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 3, 2019, to Rachael Burke and Thomas Alger, Boonville, a daughter, Arabella Ann.
ASHLEY — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 27, 2019, to Atasha and James Ashley, Massena, a son, Declan Thomas.
BEESE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 29, 2019, to Rebeka and John Beese, Watertown, a son, Flynn Walter.
BOHN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 7, 2019, to Luke Bohn and Kelsey Mannigan, Watertown, a daughter, Gemma Esamae.
CLARK — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 4, 2019, to Crysta Parkis and Kenneth Clark, West Carthage, a son Silas Killian Cobain.
COLABINE — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 30, 2019, to Rebeka Grau and Brodie Colabine, Adams, a son, Titus Alexander.
CURRY — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 4, 2019, to Christina Salcido and Aaron Curry, Canton, a daughter, Evelyn Rose.
DAVOY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 18, 2019, to Chelsea and Deron Davoy, Watson, a daughter, Layna Analee.
DELLES — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 15, 2019, to Gladys Lamb and Craig Delles, Croghan, a son, Seth Elliott.
EHLERS-FLANSBURG — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 9, 2019, to Marissa Ehlers and Andrew Flansburg, Constableville, a son, Hayes George.
HARKNESS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 3, 2019, to Kathleen and Aaron Harkness, Watertown, a daughter, Riley Ann.
HARTLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 4, 2019, to Nicole Cumoletti and Rusty Hartle, LaFargeville, a son Castor Jameson.
KELLEY — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 4, 2019, to Tiffany Outtrim and Andrew Kelley, Port Leyden, a son, Alexander John.
KELLEY — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 29, 2019, to Stacey and Shawn Kelley, Sandy Creek, a son, Owen Clark.
KILIONSKI — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 25, 2019, to Briele and Nicholas Kilionski, Lowville, a son, Joel Rocklan.
KROP — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 8, 2019, to Amanda and Josiah Krop, Lowville, a son, Broden Jude.
LAGUNA-DAVILA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2019, to Christina Laguna-Davila and Gabriel Laguna, Watertown, a son, Tristan Caleb.
LASHUA — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 23, 2019, to April Lashua, Chase Mills, a daughter, Athena Mae.
LAWTON-ESPLIN — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 27, 2019, to Makayla Lawton and Everett Esplin, Natural Bridge, twin sons, Michael Kennith John and Kennith Michael John.
LYNCH — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 5, 2019, to Sondra Arquiett and Jamel Lynch, Watertown, a daughter Raina Melani.
MARASCO — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 25, 2019, to Shauna L. and Jesse A. Marasco, Massena, a daughter, Zoey Belle.
MEHL — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 1, 2019, to DeAnna and Brandon Mehl, Lyons Falls, a daughter, LilyAunna Rose.
METZLER — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 29, 2019, to Natasha and Amos Metzler, Lowville, a daughter, Mary Katherine.
MOORE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, Oct. 20, 2019, to Hannah Gladle and Tazeren Moore, Harrisville, a daughter, Raelynn Lousie.
MYERS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 20, 2019, to Shannon and Anthony Myers, Port Leyden, a daughter, Kynlee Marie.
ORTIZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 1, 2019, to Juana Mendoza and Samson Ortiz, Evans Mills, a son, Noah Samson.
OSSONT — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 8, 2019, to Darien Rhone and Devin Ossont, Boonville, a son, Ryker Atlas.
OVERTON — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 19, 2019, to Kelsey Lyndaker and Anthony Overton, Lowville, a daughter, Ella Grace.
OVERTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 31, 2019, to Adrianna Stevens and Russell Overton, Adams, a daughter, Paisley Michele.
POND — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 9, 2019, to Rebecca Waldren and Matthew Pond, Constableville, a daughter, Rylee Michelle.
RAMIREZ — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 18, 2019, to August and Dionisio Ramirez, Lowville, a son, Atlas Ervin.
RAYMON — In Massena Memorial Hospital, Oct. 19, 2019, to Lindsay and Justin Raymon, Massena, a daughter, Cambrie Elisabeth.
RYOR — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 5, 2019, to Gay Clavel Briana-Ryor and Bryan Ryor, Calcium, a daughter, Graclyn Briana.
SIEGRIST — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Nov. 1, 2019, to Marsha and Zachary Siegrist, Glenfield, a son, Dietrich Richard.
STAMPFLER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 5, 2019, to Emerald Nutting, Adams Center, a son Emerick Levi.
STANFORD — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Sept. 27, 2019, to Sage and Lucas Stanford, Croghan, a daughter, Emery Mae.
SWEET — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 30, 2019, to Erin Beach and Anthony Sweet, Adams, a son, Hayden William.
WARD — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 5, 2019, to Lora Sullivan and Jebediah Ward, Martinsburg, a son, Randall Edwin.
WIDRICK — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 12, 2019, to Crystal Gydesen and Brandon Widrick, Lyons Falls, a daughter, Estella Silas.
WILLIAMS — In Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, Oct. 8, 2019, to Jordan Santamour and Brian Williams, Port Leyden, a daughter, Lena Lee.
WORDEN — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 10, 2019, to Christopher Worden and Jeralia Watson, Gouverneur, a son, Ryker Riley.
WURTZ — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Nov. 5, 2019, to Shania and Ryan Wurtz, Watertown, a daughter Lucy Jane.
