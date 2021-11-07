Births
ABREU — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2021, to Jai Williams and Ricardo Abreau, Watertown, a daughter, Jurzi Bleu.
BARTON — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 20, 2021, to Mikayla Holder and Corey Barton, LaFargeville, a daughter, Bonnie Elizabeth.
BEAMS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 21, 2021, to Quiana and Austin Beams, Fort Drum, a daughter, Emilia Lorraine.
FLOWERS — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2021, to Devonna Flowers, Watertown, a son, Sukani Amer.
HARTZLER — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 25, 2021, to Derek and Hannah Hartzler, Castorland, a daughter, Amara Elaine.
HOOPER — In Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, Oct. 12, 2021, to Jaelin Calkins and Matthew Hooper, Lisbon, a daughter, Hazel Grace Rena.
HULL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 25, 2021, to Elizabeth and Daniel Hull, Dexter, a son, Hunter Mitchel.
HYLE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 25, 2021, to Elizabeth and Patrick Hyle, Watertown, a son, Elijah Paul.
JIMENEZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 24, 2021, to Jose Jimenez and Julia Ordonez, Carthage, a son, Jose Alexander.
KELL — In Carthage Area Hospital, Nov. 1, 2021, to Michael Kell Jr. and Jamie Thorne, Adams Center, a son, Riker Lee Phillips.
LAJOIE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 22, 2021, to Cynthia Maggard and William LaJoie, Watertown, a daughter, Kaleah Arya.
LYNDE — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 27, 2021, to Mathew and Jordyn Lynde, Antwerp, a son, Ryker Brennon.
MILETTA — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 25, 2021, to Sarah and Nathanial Miletta, Sackets Harbor, a son, Maxwell Hays.
O’STEEN — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 21, 2021, to Tamisha and Tevin O’Steen, Watertown, a daughter, Trinity Jane.
SPEER — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 26, 2021, to Alicia Bristow and Tobias Speer, Watertown, a son, Calvin Augustus.
VANTASSEL — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 26, 2021, to Jeannette Pierce and Tyler VanTassel, Theresa, a son, Ryder James.
WALLACE — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 27, 2021, to Heaven Graves and Ta’Shaun Wallace, Watertown, a daughter, Azaryah Lailani Milan.
WEBB — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 25, 2021, to Taylor Webb and Emily Janes, Fort Drum, a son, Chanceton Michael.
WHITMARSH — In Carthage Area Hospital, Oct. 28, 2021, to Travis Whitmarsh and Melissa Baker, Carthage, a daughter, Ella Lynne.
WOODARD — In Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, Oct. 19, 2021, to Megan Woodard, Watertown, a son, Thomas Elton.
