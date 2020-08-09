Births
ASHLEY — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 29, 2020, to Brian Ashley Jr. and Stephanie Hallenbeck, Copenhagen, a son, Kc Shane.
BYRD — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 24, 2020, to Carrie Newcombe and Nathan Byrd, Lisbon, a son, Lincoln.
DOWDLE — In Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 23, 2020, to Justin and Cassandra Dowdle, Pierrepont, a daughter, Kinsley Mae.
MADRIZ — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 27, 2020, to Alfredo Madriz and Tiana Bice, Fort Drum, a daughter, Olivia Mae.
PATTERSON — In Carthage Area Hospital, Aug. 1, 2020, to Clinton Sorah and Alesha Patterson, Fort Drum, a son, Oliver Dean.
PECK — In Carthage Area Hospital, July 27, 2020, to Ethan Peck and Krista Paro, Carthage, a daugher, Eliana Grace.
YANDOH — In Canron-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam, July 27, 2020, to Taylor and Mandy Yandoh, Potsdam, a son, Zavier Chase.
